Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Libya, US Ink Deal To Develop Offshore Oilfields


2025-07-23 07:10:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, July 23 (KUNA) -- Mellitah Oil and Gas company - a subsidiary of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the US Hill International hammered out on Wednesday a deal for developing and managing offshore oilfields in Libya.
The agreement was signed during a meeting between NOC's President Masud Suleiman and US President's Advisor for Africa and Middle East Affair Massad Boulos in Tripoli, according to a statement from the corporation.
The meeting also touched upon the NOC's strategy to maintain Libya's production levels of crude oil and natural gas. (end)
sbm


MENAFN23072025000071011013ID1109839490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search