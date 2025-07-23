403
Libya, US Ink Deal To Develop Offshore Oilfields
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, July 23 (KUNA) -- Mellitah Oil and Gas company - a subsidiary of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the US Hill International hammered out on Wednesday a deal for developing and managing offshore oilfields in Libya.
The agreement was signed during a meeting between NOC's President Masud Suleiman and US President's Advisor for Africa and Middle East Affair Massad Boulos in Tripoli, according to a statement from the corporation.
The meeting also touched upon the NOC's strategy to maintain Libya's production levels of crude oil and natural gas. (end)
