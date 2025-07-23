403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OCHA: Second Aid Convoy Reaches Syria's As-Sweida
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 23 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that more than 145,000 people had now been displaced due to the hostilities in As-Sweida Governorate, south Syria.
This includes people who have fled within As-Sweida and to neighbouring Dar'a and Rural Damascus governorates, the Office said in a press release on Wednesday.
Humanitarian needs in As-Sweida remain high. Electricity, water services, fuel supplies and telecommunications have been significantly disrupted.
Bakeries have ceased operations due to shortages of flour and fuel, and local markets face significant shortfalls of food items.
Critical shortages of clean water, hygiene kits, sanitary pads, and baby supplies have also been reported. Many displaced families also lack basic items such as mattresses and blankets.
A second convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) reached As-Sweida today carrying a range of critical support, including food, wheat flour, fuel, medicines and health supplies, according to the statement.
OCHA coordinated with SARC to prepare the convoy, which includes supplies from UN agencies.
OCHA continues to engage with authorities and partners to facilitate an interagency UN mission to As-Sweida as soon as security conditions allow, and further assistance is being mobilized through SARC.
Meanwhile, the UN is working with partners to deliver a range of support to people displaced to Dar'a and Rural Damascus, including health and protection services, food and water.
Mobile medical teams have provided more than 3,500 consultations, including trauma care, maternal health and psychosocial support.
Nearly 38,000 people have received food aid - including bread, ready-to-eat meals and food baskets.
Over 1,000 kits containing non-food items were distributed in Dar'a and Rural Damascus, benefiting more than 5,000 people, the statement noted.
UN interagency missions to assess needs and provide assistance in both the Dar'a and Rural Damascus areas are planned for the coming days, it added. (end)
ast
This includes people who have fled within As-Sweida and to neighbouring Dar'a and Rural Damascus governorates, the Office said in a press release on Wednesday.
Humanitarian needs in As-Sweida remain high. Electricity, water services, fuel supplies and telecommunications have been significantly disrupted.
Bakeries have ceased operations due to shortages of flour and fuel, and local markets face significant shortfalls of food items.
Critical shortages of clean water, hygiene kits, sanitary pads, and baby supplies have also been reported. Many displaced families also lack basic items such as mattresses and blankets.
A second convoy from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) reached As-Sweida today carrying a range of critical support, including food, wheat flour, fuel, medicines and health supplies, according to the statement.
OCHA coordinated with SARC to prepare the convoy, which includes supplies from UN agencies.
OCHA continues to engage with authorities and partners to facilitate an interagency UN mission to As-Sweida as soon as security conditions allow, and further assistance is being mobilized through SARC.
Meanwhile, the UN is working with partners to deliver a range of support to people displaced to Dar'a and Rural Damascus, including health and protection services, food and water.
Mobile medical teams have provided more than 3,500 consultations, including trauma care, maternal health and psychosocial support.
Nearly 38,000 people have received food aid - including bread, ready-to-eat meals and food baskets.
Over 1,000 kits containing non-food items were distributed in Dar'a and Rural Damascus, benefiting more than 5,000 people, the statement noted.
UN interagency missions to assess needs and provide assistance in both the Dar'a and Rural Damascus areas are planned for the coming days, it added. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment