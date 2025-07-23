Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OIC Chief Welcomes Joint Int'l Call For Ending War On Gaza


2025-07-23 07:10:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Taha welcomed on Wednesday the joint international statement calling for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.
The joint statement, signed by foreign ministers of 28 countries on Monday, also urges unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and initiating a political process that could lead to a two-state solution.
Taha affirmed, in a statement, that this stance embodies the international community's rejection of the Israeli aggression and the forced displacement of the Gazans, which constitute a flagrant violation of humanitarian law.
He renewed his call on the international community to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop the war, allow aid into Gaza, and take all necessary measures within the framework of implementing relevant UN resolutions to halt the aggression, support the rights of the Palestinian people, and realize the sovereignty of their state on the 1967 borders. (end)
fn


MENAFN23072025000071011013ID1109839483

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search