OIC Chief Welcomes Joint Int'l Call For Ending War On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Taha welcomed on Wednesday the joint international statement calling for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.
The joint statement, signed by foreign ministers of 28 countries on Monday, also urges unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and initiating a political process that could lead to a two-state solution.
Taha affirmed, in a statement, that this stance embodies the international community's rejection of the Israeli aggression and the forced displacement of the Gazans, which constitute a flagrant violation of humanitarian law.
He renewed his call on the international community to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop the war, allow aid into Gaza, and take all necessary measures within the framework of implementing relevant UN resolutions to halt the aggression, support the rights of the Palestinian people, and realize the sovereignty of their state on the 1967 borders. (end)
