CAT Allows 7 Candidates To Participate In J&K CC Mains

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Central Administrative Tribunal has directed Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission to provisionally allow at least seven candidates to appear in J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination.

A Bench of M. S. Latif (Member-J) and Prasant Kumar(Member-A) passed the orders after hearing counsel for the parties, perusal of the material and an order passed by Jammu bench of CAT, giving similar relief to a batch of candidates.

“We, accordingly, order that the respondents (JKPSC) will provisionally permit the petitioners to participate in the J&K Combined Competitive Mains Examination, 2024 and the respondents, shall, accordingly accept their application forms.”

In its objections, JKPSC submitted that in terms of rule 10-C of the J&K Public Service Commission Conduct of Examination Rules, 2022, the provisional Answer Keys for General Studies Paper – I and Paper – II were uploaded on the official website of JKPSC on 23 February 2025 and immediately after the conduct of examination, objection were invited from the candidates within three days.

It said that the experts recommended changes in certain answers and JKPSC, as per rules and established procedure, accepted the recommendations and accordingly notified the Final Answer Key.

Read Also BJP Viewing Urdu Through Communal Lens A Dangerous Low: PDP's Para CAT Halts Urdu-Only Requirement For NT Posts

The JKPSC contended that change in merit position of the candidates about the final answer key cannot be termed as arbitrary and mala fide and the initial answer keys were clearly notified as 'Provisional' and subject to objections/review.

Counsel for JKPSC on being confronted by the bench if the representations filed by the petitioners (seven candidates) have been disposed of or not submitted that conduct of examination in terms of rule 10 – C of the Rules of 2022 do not provide for any such post-finalization review and the key, eventually issued, has been clearly notified as the Final Answer Key. The counsel submitted that none of the applicants submitted objections in the manner prescribed under rule 10 – C of the Rules of 2022, therefore, the objections raised at this stage cannot be entertained being contrary to the rules governing the examination process.

On the other hand, counsel appearing for the petitioners, submitted that merely not filing of representations in a prescribed format cannot deny the petitioners their right to seek disposal of their representations as it is always substantial justice and not the technical justice that has to prevail.

“Admittedly, correctness or otherwise of the answer keys cannot be commented upon by the court as it falls within the domain of the experts,” the Bench said, adding,“At the same time the counsel has also referred to an order passed by the Hon'ble Division Bench of the CAT bench, Jammu passed in OAs 624/2025, 526/2025 & 642/2025, wherein, the bench has provisionally permitted the petitioners therein to participate in the J&K Combined Competitive Mains Examination, 2025.”

The court found substances in counsel for petitioners that in order to maintain the uniformity of the orders passed, same order deserves to be passed in the instant petition as well. The counsel further submitted that in the matter on hand, if uniformity of the orders passed by various benches, is not maintained, the same will prejudice the legitimate rights of the petitioners.