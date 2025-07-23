Critical Changes Needed Before Ports In The Caribbean Can Meet Digital Revolution Requirements

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Darwin Telemaque, Port Manager at the Antigua Port Authority, has issued a strong call for regional port authorities to come together to advance the modernisation and digitization of Caribbean ports. According to Telemaque, only through collective effort can ports across the region be uniformly elevated to meet the demands of the digital age.

The Caribbean is defined by its vibrant maritime industry, with ports serving as critical gateways for international trade, tourism, and regional connectivity. However, as the global demand for sustainability and digital integration intensifies, Caribbean ports face the dual challenge of adopting forward-thinking strategies while overcoming long-standing structural limitations.

Although several ports are implementing initiatives such as Single Windows for Foreign Trade (VUCEs) and Port Community Systems (PCS) to improve efficiency and facilitate trade, others continue to lag behind.

“Not all Caribbean ports are at the same level of digital maturity, with some still grappling with outdated infrastructure and processes. While some ports are investing in advanced technologies, others may lack the necessary infrastructure and skilled workforce to fully leverage digital solutions,” Telemaque said.

He also noted that many Caribbean ports are not equipped to handle modern vessels.“Berth congestion, limited draft, and antiquated handling equipment result in longer turnaround times and lower service reliability,” he said.

“Coordination between port authorities, customs, and terminal operators is often slow and fragmented. The lack of standardised procedures across jurisdictions further complicates operations for shipping lines and cargo owners,” he explained.

The region also trails in adopting digital port management systems.“Manual documentation and insufficient real-time cargo tracking increase processing times and limit transparency,” Telemaque said.

Adding to the complexity is the region's vulnerability to climate-related disruptions.“The Caribbean's vulnerability to hurricanes and sea-level rise also presents ongoing disruptions and long-term infrastructure risks. Some ports lack the resilience measures necessary to maintain operations during and after severe weather events.”

Though sustainability is on the agenda at several Caribbean ports, readiness levels vary significantly.“Although several Caribbean ports have started integrating sustainability into their operations. While their readiness is marked by initiatives in green technologies, infrastructural improvements, and policy frameworks, there is still much more significant work to be done,” he said.

Many ports have adopted Environmental Management Systems (EMS), often aligned with international standards such as ISO 14001, to help manage environmental risks, monitor emissions, and ensure regulatory compliance.

“Continued efforts, paired with a shared commitment to improvement, will allow the Caribbean shipping sector to strengthen its position globally, driven not only by strategic decisions but by the resilience and determination of the individuals who sustain it every day,” Telemaque added.

However, a number of deep-rooted challenges persist.“Many Caribbean nations are small island developing states (SIDS) with constrained budgets. Funding large-scale sustainable projects, such as port electrification and renewable energy installations, often requires international loans or grants,” he said.

Meanwhile, access to advanced technologies remains out of reach for many smaller ports.“Advanced technologies, such as automated cargo handling systems and emissions monitoring tools, remain prohibitively expensive for smaller ports.”

Telemaque also stressed the pressing need to address skills gaps.“Sustainable port operations demand specialized skills in areas such as green logistics, renewable energy systems, and digital technologies. However, many ports face shortages of trained professionals capable of implementing and managing these systems.”

Despite these structural and financial barriers, he expressed confidence in the region's resilience.“While the Caribbean region faces clear structural and operational challenges, it is important to acknowledge the consistent and commendable efforts made by industry professionals across the board. Port workers, shipping agents, customs officers, terminal operators, and regional authorities continue to work under complex and often unpredictable conditions,” he concluded.

Darwin Telemaque will be among the distinguished speakers at the upcoming Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) 2025 , the region's premier platform for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to connect, collaborate, and capitalise on high-growth opportunities. The Forum will take place from July 29–31, 2025, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Jamaica. The event is hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency, in collaboration with the European Union Global Gateway, the ministry of industry, investment & commerce, JAMPRO, and the CARICOM Secretariat. Strategic partners include Republic Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority.

Other confirmed speakers include: Jeffrey Hall, CEO & vice chair Pan Jamaica Group Ltd, Asteway Desta, CEO- Caribbean DHL Express Americas, Kelli-Dawn Hamilton, chief executive officer Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority and Gloria Henry, vice president – BPO and Logistics Port Authority of Jamaica.

