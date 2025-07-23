Gaza: Prolonged Suffering Will Have Irreversible Consequences That Will Last Generations

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) A joint statement by the Permanent Missions to the UN of the Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Guyana, Ireland, Mexico, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

UNITED NATIONS, New York – It is unacceptable that man-made and avoidable conflict-induced hunger continues to afflict civilians in Gaza. The prolonged suffering will have irreversible consequences that will last generations.

From the May IPC Special Snapshot, we know that the Gaza Strip is facing a critical risk of famine. The entire population is facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with 500,000 people facing starvation and more than 70,000 children set to require treatment for acute malnutrition.

The latest figures are even more disturbing, and we are witnessing increased deaths due to malnutrition. This follows sustained denial of essential humanitarian assistance to civilians by Israel.

To address this crisis, we call on all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law. In particular, we call on Israel as the occupying power to adhere to its obligations under international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2417. Israel must:



Lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid and facilitate immediate, safe, rapid, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access by the UN and humanitarian organisations that ensures relief supplies at scale to civilians in need throughout Gaza.

Facilitate the effective delivery of life-saving nutrition, health, water, sanitation and other essential services by the UN and humanitarian organisations, as well as the fuel needed to sustain them.

Protect objects necessary for food production and distribution and facilitate the restoration of essential commercial supplies and market systems at scale. Urgently ensure the protection of civilians, including aid workers, UN and associated personnel, and medical personnel, and allow their unrestricted access.

We urge all parties to do everything to support efforts to reach agreement on a new ceasefire and hostage release deal. While humanitarian assistance is essential, the answer to conflict-induced hunger is peace.

We need to ensure accountability for actors who deliberately cause or prolong conflict-induced hunger in violation of international law. Using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare may constitute a war crime.

All member states should use their influence to address conflict-driven hunger in Gaza and promote compliance by all parties to the conflict with international law.

We call for rapid and full implementation of humanitarian commitments made by Israel including the steps agreed between Israel and the EU to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. This is imperative. We will follow delivery measures by Israel closely.

We must all support the work of the UN-coordinated humanitarian system in Gaza led by OCHA. It is best equipped to ensure aid is delivered to civilians, apply established strong aid diversion prevention systems and adhere with humanitarian principles.

UNRWA remains crucial to the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential services, despite increasing restrictions and attacks.

The new Israel-approved aid delivery model is dangerous and is not operating in accordance with humanitarian principles. We condemn the killing of well over 800 Palestinians, including children, seeking water and food.

The 20 July incident where people came under Israeli fire beside a WFP convoy was terrible. Humanitarian action must be based on humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

We condemn the heinous attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Hamas must release all hostages unconditionally now.

Immediate action is needed to address this debilitating suffering.

