Averisource Announces Availability Of AI-Powered Modernization Platform In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

DALLAS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AveriSource, an artificial intelligence (AI) Powered Hybrid Modernization company, today announced the availability of the AveriSource PlatformTM for mainframe and midrange modernization in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including the AveriSource Platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The AveriSource Platform combines three decades of proven modernization expertise with advanced AI capabilities to deliver a comprehensive suite of tools for enterprise system modernization. By integrating reliable analytical methods with deterministic and generative AI (GenAI), automation and an extensive legacy knowledge base, the AveriSource Platform supports organizations through every stage of their mainframe and midrange modernization journey.

"By offering the AveriSource Platform in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access to our hybrid modernization platform, helping them buy and deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Brandon Edenfield, President at AveriSource. "Our customers are already using these capabilities to extract essential information from legacy code and accurately translate it into actionable business requirements which build a foundation for hybrid modernization."

The AveriSource Platform delivers essential capabilities including mainframe and midrange application analysis and understanding, business rules extraction, and legacy code transformation. These features enable customers to accelerate their mainframe and midrange modernization efforts on AWS, free from proprietary runtimes, library dependencies, platform, or vendor lock-in.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as an AMI solution, the AveriSource Platform leverages LangChain-powered orchestration for fault-tolerant, self-correcting integration between a user-facing chatbot and proprietary code repositories, structured analysis artifacts, and analyst inputs automating the discovery and persistence of business rules, data flows, and other modernization artifacts while seamlessly interoperating with AWS services.

To learn more about the AveriSource Platform in AWS Marketplace, visit . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About AveriSource - Reimagine application modernization with AveriSource and GenAI. Enabled by three decades of legacy application analysis, a sophisticated knowledge base that has processed over two billion lines of code and new GenAI solutions, AveriSource helps you gain instant access to a broad array of modernization patterns and use cases, including accelerated rewrite, refactor or replatform to the Cloud or hybrid. With support for over 70 different tech stacks and a global network of SIs and partners, AveriSource delivers a single source solution to support your unique strategy at every stage-on mainframe, midrange, or in the cloud. AveriSource has been awarded multiple competencies with partners such as AWS and were recognized as an ISG Rising Star for 2025. Accelerate your modernization journey with AveriSource and GenAI. Learn more about AveriSource: .

SOURCE AveriSource

