INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Encompass Health Corporation ("Encompass") (NYSE: EHC ), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Encompass is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S., with a network of approximately 166 facilities across 38 states. Encompass provides intensive post-acute care, including physical, occupational, respiratory, and speech therapy, to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On July 15, 2025, The New York Times published an article titled "Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed ," detailing patient safety concerns at Encompass rehabilitation hospitals across the country. The article reported that Encompass owns 34 of the 41 inpatient rehab facilities flagged by Medicare as having "statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions for discharged patients." Specifically, these potentially preventable incidents included fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, medication errors, and bed alarm failures.

Following publication of the article, the price of Encompass stock fell $12.39 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $107.28 per share on July 15, 2025.

