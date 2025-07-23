INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) And Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact The Firm
NEWTOWN, Pa., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Encompass Health Corporation ("Encompass") (NYSE: EHC ), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading information to the investing public.
If you are an Encompass investor who suffered a substantial loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your contact information and trading details HERE .
You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at [email protected] .
THE COMPANY:
Encompass is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S., with a network of approximately 166 facilities across 38 states. Encompass provides intensive post-acute care, including physical, occupational, respiratory, and speech therapy, to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries.
THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:
On July 15, 2025, The New York Times published an article titled "Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed ," detailing patient safety concerns at Encompass rehabilitation hospitals across the country. The article reported that Encompass owns 34 of the 41 inpatient rehab facilities flagged by Medicare as having "statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions for discharged patients." Specifically, these potentially preventable incidents included fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, medication errors, and bed alarm failures.
Following publication of the article, the price of Encompass stock fell $12.39 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $107.28 per share on July 15, 2025.
ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class cases alleging violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security, and consumer fraud.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
Eric Lechtzin, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Web:
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment