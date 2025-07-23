Gateway Foundation Appoints Ave Costa As Inaugural Chief Development Officer

Gateway Foundation Chief Development Officer Ave Costa

New executive role created to expand philanthropic reach and deepen mission impact

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gateway Foundation is proud to announce the promotion of Ave Marie Costa as its first-ever Chief Development Officer (CDO). This newly created executive role reflects Gateway's continued commitment to expanding its philanthropic efforts and increasing access to life-changing treatment and recovery services across the country.

Costa, who joined Gateway in January 2024 as Director of Development, brings more than 30 years of fundraising and nonprofit leadership experience. In her new role, she will oversee all fundraising strategy and donor engagement for the Gateway Charitable Foundation and serve as a key member of the organization's executive leadership team.

“I'm deeply honored to serve as Gateway Foundation's first Chief Development Officer,” said Costa.“This role is an incredible opportunity to champion a mission that changes lives every day. I'm excited to build on our momentum, forge meaningful partnerships, and grow the philanthropic support that makes recovery possible for so many. Together, we can expand hope, healing, and opportunity to every community we serve.”

As CDO, Costa will lead a growing development team, manage key donor and foundation relationships, and oversee major gifts, planned giving, grant strategy, and special campaigns. She will also continue to guide signature programs including the Richard B. Ogilvie Legacy Society, the Young Professionals Board, and targeted efforts to support locations impacted by major transitions, such as the Beacon House closure in Monterey County, California.

“Creating this role reflects how critical philanthropy is to Gateway Foundation's long-term vision,” said Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO of Gateway Foundation.“Ave has already brought tremendous leadership and innovation to our development efforts. Her promotion to this new position will help us grow our impact, deepen community partnerships, and better serve our patients.”

Before joining Gateway, Costa spent over 13 years at the Chicago Zoological Society/Brookfield Zoo, where she played a key role in cultivating donor relationships and securing institutional funding. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations with a Minor in Psychology from Illinois State University. Her work is driven by a deep commitment to advancing recovery and creating brighter futures for those affected by substance use and mental health disorders.

About Gateway Foundation:

Gateway Foundation is a national, nonprofit organization helping people build healthier lives by reducing substance use, other addictions, and improving mental health. We are one of Illinois' longest standing and largest nonprofit treatment providers. Founded by nine individuals in 1968 on Chicago's south side, Gateway Foundation's purpose has remained steadfast: to give people struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders the ongoing care and support they need to recover and reclaim their lives. We operate residential, outpatient, and recovery home locations throughout Illinois, along with a range of corrections programs in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming.

