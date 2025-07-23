Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP ) announced today that it will discuss its second quarter 2025 results on a webcast on Monday, August 4, 2025 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, viewers should go to this link (webcast ). We encourage viewers to access the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations .
Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.
Investor Contact:
Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(800) 255-2737
