Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call


2025-07-23 05:16:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP ) announced today that it will discuss its second quarter 2025 results on a webcast on Monday, August 4, 2025 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, viewers should go to this link (webcast ). We encourage viewers to access the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations .

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Investor Contact:
 Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(800) 255-2737

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.

