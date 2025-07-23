RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES 2025 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
39,596
|
|
5.48 %
|
Non-earning assets
|
40,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,365
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
1,509,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,488,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
310,484
|
|
3,556
|
|
2.29 %
|
|
274,724
|
|
3,182
|
|
2.32 %
|
Interest-bearing checking accounts
|
137,737
|
|
697
|
|
1.01 %
|
|
146,244
|
|
819
|
|
1.12 %
|
Certificate accounts
|
544,192
|
|
11,403
|
|
4.19 %
|
|
547,207
|
|
11,066
|
|
4.04 %
|
Borrowings
|
268,343
|
|
5,540
|
|
4.13 %
|
|
267,552
|
|
5,120
|
|
3.83 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,260,756
|
|
21,196
|
|
3.36 %
|
|
1,235,727
|
|
20,187
|
|
3.27 %
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
103,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
107,750
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
13,477
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,984
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
132,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
130,981
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
1,509,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,488,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
$ 21,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 19,409
|
|
|
Net earning assets
|
$ 208,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 209,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread(1)
|
|
|
|
|
2.39 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.21 %
|
Net interest margin(2)
|
|
|
|
|
2.86 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.69 %
|
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing
|
116.54 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
116.94 %
|
|
|
|
|
________________________________________________
|
(1)
|
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.
|
(2)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
|
At and for the Three Months Ended
|
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
Performance ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets(1)
|
0.69 %
|
|
0.52 %
|
|
0.66 %
|
|
0.66 %
|
|
0.55 %
|
Return on average equity(1)
|
7.99 %
|
|
5.89 %
|
|
7.23 %
|
|
7.36 %
|
|
6.42 %
|
Yield on interest-earning assets
|
5.82 %
|
|
5.68 %
|
|
5.66 %
|
|
5.57 %
|
|
5.53 %
|
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
|
3.37 %
|
|
3.36 %
|
|
3.47 %
|
|
3.48 %
|
|
3.37 %
|
Average interest rate spread
|
2.45 %
|
|
2.32 %
|
|
2.19 %
|
|
2.09 %
|
|
2.16 %
|
Net interest margin(1)(2)
|
2.93 %
|
|
2.79 %
|
|
2.70 %
|
|
2.60 %
|
|
2.64 %
|
Operating expense to average total assets(1)
|
2.15 %
|
|
2.22 %
|
|
2.11 %
|
|
2.15 %
|
|
2.17 %
|
Efficiency ratio(3)
|
68.50 %
|
|
73.31 %
|
|
71.68 %
|
|
74.51 %
|
|
75.48 %
|
Average interest-earning assets to average
|
116.72 %
|
|
116.35 %
|
|
117.25 %
|
|
116.71 %
|
|
116.33 %
|
Asset quality ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets(4)
|
0.54 %
|
|
0.46 %
|
|
0.45 %
|
|
0.45 %
|
|
0.52 %
|
Non-performing loans and leases to total gross
|
0.68 %
|
|
0.59 %
|
|
0.58 %
|
|
0.58 %
|
|
0.67 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing
|
201.14 %
|
|
229.90 %
|
|
232.99 %
|
|
235.89 %
|
|
206.30 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and
|
1.37 %
|
|
1.35 %
|
|
1.34 %
|
|
1.36 %
|
|
1.37 %
|
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
|
0.10 %
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.16 %
|
Capital ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity to total assets at end of period
|
8.78 %
|
|
8.60 %
|
|
8.83 %
|
|
9.38 %
|
|
8.77 %
|
Average equity to average assets
|
8.64 %
|
|
8.85 %
|
|
9.12 %
|
|
8.98 %
|
|
8.58 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
|
12.99 %
|
|
12.79 %
|
|
12.98 %
|
|
13.10 %
|
|
12.96 %
|
Tier 1 leverage (core) capital (to adjusted
|
10.75 %
|
|
10.68 %
|
|
10.75 %
|
|
10.73 %
|
|
10.65 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (to risk weighted
|
12.99 %
|
|
12.79 %
|
|
12.98 %
|
|
13.10 %
|
|
12.96 %
|
Total risk-based capital (to risk weighted
|
14.24 %
|
|
14.04 %
|
|
14.23 %
|
|
14.35 %
|
|
14.21 %
|
Other data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of full-service offices
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
176
|
|
171
|
|
173
|
|
171
|
|
182
|
|
|
(1)
|
Annualized
|
(2)
|
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|
(3)
|
Total noninterest expenses as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
|
(4)
|
Non-performing assets consist of nonaccrual loans and leases, accruing loans and leases more than 90 days past due and foreclosed assets.
|
(5)
|
Non-performing loans and leases consist of nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases more than 90 days past due.
|
(6)
|
Capital ratios are for First Bank Richmond.
SOURCE Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment