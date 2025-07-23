INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of ASCOT RESOURCES LTD. (AOT.TO AOTVF BHQ.F BHQ.DU BHQ.MU) Investors
PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague , with offices in Canada and throughout the United States, is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Ascot Resources Ltd. ("Ascot" or the "Company") (AOT; AOTVF; BHQ.F; BHQ; BHQ).
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION
Ascot, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its main asset is known as the Premier Gold Project ("PGP") in Western Canada.
Between January 22 and September 5, 2024, AOT reported that after its February 22, 2024 offering of securities that it would be fully-funded to complete the construction of the PGP Project, progress through the ramp-up phase to commercial production and "steady state operations." The Company also reported that commercial production was anticipated to happen during Q3 2024, and as a result it would be self-funded for at least twelve months out.
On September 6, 2024, the Company abruptly reversed course on its plans for the PGP mine, reporting multiple operational issues and suspending all operations until additional capital was raised.
Following these revelations, the price of Ascot securities suffered substantial declines on abnormally high volume.
If you are an Ascot investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Morganti at [email protected] or (647) 576-7840 ext. 101, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or CLICK HERE .
Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE. The Firm has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States and Canada.
Contacts:
Andrew Morganti, Shareholder
(647) 576-7840 ext. 101
[email protected]
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]
SOURCE Berger MontagueWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment