Attorney Blaire Mcclanahan Honored By American Bar Association Top 40 Young Lawyers Award 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Attorney-Partner Blaire McClanahan of The Law Offices of Cheryl David in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been honored by the American Bar Association (ABA) "On The Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers Award" 2025. This national recognition is granted only to 40 on-the-rise attorneys who, in the words of the ABA, "exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service."

"We are over-the-moon proud of Blaire," said Cheryl David, Founder of The Law Offices of Cheryl David. "Her work ethic, empathy for clients, and ability to translate complex estate and elder law issues into clear guidance for families are true gifts. This ABA recognition confirms what we get to see every day: Blaire is a force for good in our clients' lives and in our profession."

To select annual "Top 40 Young Lawyers Award" winners, the ABA begins with a nomination process, requiring a reference letter. Legal professionals can nominate any attorney who is in good standing with the ABA and who is younger than 36 years of age or who has been licensed for fewer than 10 years. Upon collecting nominations, a carefully chosen ABA selection committee will evaluate the nominees and gradually determine the 40 attorneys to be honored that year.

Although Attorney Blaire McClanahan was first barred in North Carolina in 2015, she has already become known by her peers, clients, and even opposing counsel as an "attorney to watch." In addition to earning the "Top 40 Young Lawyers Award" 2025 by the American Bar Association, she has also been rated by Super Lawyers® and selected to Rising StarsSM. Additionally, her skills and confidence earned her a place as a Managing Partner of The Law Offices of Cheryl David, where she takes care of cases that involve estate planning, trust administration, probate, elder law, and more.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized by the ABA as one of this year's Top 40 Young Lawyers. This award reflects the values I strive to uphold every day: compassion, clarity, and commitment to the families we serve. I'm grateful to my colleagues and mentors who continue to inspire and challenge me, and I look forward to advancing the practice of estate and elder law with integrity and heart," Attorney Blaire McClanahan commented after being told of her selection.

To learn more about the ABA "On The Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers Award" and Attorney McClanahan's selection in 2025, interested parties can find more information at . Legal peers and potential clients should visit to learn more about Attorney McClanahan and the services offered by The Law Offices of Cheryl David in Greensboro, North Carolina.

