Hillenbrand Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For August 12, 2025

BATESVILLE, Ind., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI ) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended June 30, 2025. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at under the "Events & Presentations" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, September 12, 2025.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (877) 407-8012, and international callers may dial +1 (412) 902-1013. Please use conference call ID number 13754423. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Tuesday, August 26, 2025, by dialing +1 (877) 660-6853 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (201) 612-7415 internationally and using the conference ID number 13754423.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Monday, August 11, 2025. The full text of the release and financials will be available at .

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI ) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose - Shape What Matters For TomorrowTM - we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: .

SOURCE Hillenbrand

