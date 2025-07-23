Fidelity National Financial Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) (FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG ) (F&G), will release second quarter 2025 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Additional information about the quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on FNF's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" fn .
Webcast, Conference Call and Replay Information
The event can be accessed the following ways:
-
For internet webcast access, register through FNF's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" fn
For telephone access, dial-in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International)
The conference call replay will be available via webcast through FNF's Investor Relations website
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at .
FNF-G
