Townebank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings


2025-07-23 04:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suffolk, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $38.84 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $61.34 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our Company delivered a record revenue quarter highlighting the strength of our Main Street banking strategy. Organic loan growth during the second quarter climbed nearly 5% on an annualized basis while credit trends continue to demonstrate best in class metrics. Our margin expanded 24 basis points during the quarter fueled by our partnership with Village Bank in our Richmond market. As we look ahead, we believe this quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified revenue model and disciplined approach to strategic partnerships with focused execution. I wish to thank our more than 2,800 family members who work each day to Serve Others and Enrich Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2025:

  • Total revenues were a record $207.44 million, an increase of $32.47 million, or 18.56%, compared to second quarter 2024. Net interest income increased $28.17 million, driven by a combination of increased interest income and lower deposit costs. Additionally, noninterest income increased $4.31 million.
  • Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Village Bank ("Village"), in April 2025. Included in that acquisition were $576.57 million in loans, $74.31 million in securities, and $637.49 million in deposits.
  • Total deposits were $15.33 billion, an increase of $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, compared to second quarter 2024. Total deposits increased 4.93%, or $0.72 billion, in comparison to March 31, 2025. Excluding $637.49 million in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93% compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.47%, to $4.75 billion, compared to second quarter 2024 and represented 31.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 10.22%. The increase includes noninterest-bearing deposits of $238.54 million acquired in the Village transaction.
  • Loans held for investment were $12.36 billion, an increase of $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.71 billion, or 6.07% compared to March 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.14% compared to 8.49% in second quarter 2024. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.44% compared to 12.16% in second quarter 2024.
  • Net interest margin was 3.38% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.40%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.86% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points.
  • Compared to the linked quarter, both net interest margin and spread increased 24 basis points.
  • The effective tax rate was 22.23% in the quarter compared to 15.93% in second quarter 2024 and 13.95% in the linked quarter. The higher tax rate in the current quarter was due to an increase in state tax expense, an adjustment to deferred income tax related to the repurchase of noncontrolling interests in Resort Property Management, and nondeductible expenses related to the Village acquisition. Management expects the tax rate to normalize in the second half of 2025.

"We were pleased to close our Village Bank partnership and successfully complete the systems integration during the second quarter. Internally, our focus will shift during the second half of the year to closing our recently announced partnership with Old Point. Both of these strategic transactions will provide meaningful earnings momentum as we manage through an uncertain economic environment," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $137.21 million compared to $109.05 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.56%, represented 75.52% of earning assets at June 30, 2025 compared to a yield of 5.45% and 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.32% in second quarter 2024. Interest expense on deposits decreased $13.87 million, or 16.91%, from the prior year quarter driven by decreases in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.80% from 2.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee lowered the overnight funds rate a total of 100 basis points in the last four months of 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $16.29 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6.17%. The Company anticipates approximately $885 million in cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next 24 months.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.80 billion, an increase of $509.83 million, or 4.96%, from prior year, driven by demand and money market deposit growth. Borrowings increased over the linked quarter, driven by debt assumed in the Village acquisition, but were nearly level with prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $6.41 million compared to a benefit of $177 thousand in the prior year quarter and an expense of $2.42 million in the linked quarter. The provision includes an initial provision for credit losses of $6.24 million related to loans and commitments acquired in the Village transaction.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $8.06 million in second quarter 2025, compared to the linked quarter, $7.75 million of which resulted from the April 2025 acquisition of Village. In addition to the $6.06 million initial acquisition related provision for the purchased loan portfolio we increased our allowance $1.69 million for purchased credit deteriorated loan marks. Additional allowance increases were primarily driven by loan portfolio growth.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $19 thousand in the quarter, and $626 thousand in the linked quarter, compared to net recoveries of $19 thousand in the prior year quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in both second quarter 2025 and 2024, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.09% of total loans at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2024, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 16.81 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.08 times at June 30, 2024 and 19.15 times at March 31, 2025.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $70.23 million compared to $65.92 million in 2024, an increase of $4.31 million, or 6.53%.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $1.65 million, or 6.85%, to $25.68 million in second quarter 2025 compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to organic growth-related property and casualty commissions.
  • Property management fee revenue was $15.56 million in second quarter 2025, an increase of 8.69%, or $1.24 million, compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven by an acquisition in 2024 and changes to our fee structure.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $13.56 million compared to $13.42 million in second quarter 2024. Loan volume increased to $671.47 million in second quarter 2025 from $626.98 million in second quarter 2024. Residential purchase activity was 92.37% of production volume in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 94.85% in second quarter 2024.
  • At 3.13%, gross margins on residential mortgage sales decreased 5 basis points from the linked quarter and 15 basis points from 3.28% in second quarter 2024.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $150.67 million compared to $123.98 million in 2024, an increase of $26.68 million, or 21.52%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.
  • The April 2025 acquisition of Village and the acquisition of Old Point Financial Corporation expected to be completed third quarter 2025, resulted in $18.74 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increased $7.01 million, driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect October 2024, higher production incentives, and an increase in banking personnel, primarily related to the Village acquisition.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $18.26 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $0.75 billion increase compared to $17.51 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets increased $1.20 billion, or 7.01%, from $17.07 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.91 billion, or 7.93%, compared to prior year and $0.71 billion, or 6.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The Company continues to maintain a strong credit discipline.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $37.98 million, or 18.92%, compared to prior year and $70.23 million, or 41.68%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by production levels.
  • Total deposits increased $1.06 billion, or 7.40%, driven by interest-bearing demand deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $0.72 billion, or 4.93%.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to prior year and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $1.05 million, or 0.36%, compared to second quarter 2024 but increased $10.01 million, or 3.52%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.78 billion compared to $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.49 billion at June 30, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $113.14 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $119.25 million at March 31, 2025 and $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, with the changes in fair value due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $12.36 billion at June 30, 2025, $11.65 billion at March 31, 2025, and $11.45 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have increased $331.35 million, or 2.89%, compared to the prior year and $130.35 million, or 4.49% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter. Real estate construction and development loans declined compared to the prior year, but were offset by increases in non-owner and owner occupied real estate and multifamily commercial real estate.
  • Nonperforming assets were $9.29 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $7.16 million, or 0.04%, at June 30, 2024, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2025, June 30, 2024, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property consisted of $966 thousand in other real estate owned and $340 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $1.31 million in foreclosed property at June 30, 2025, compared to $581 thousand in repossessed autos, for a total of $581 thousand in foreclosed property at June 30, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $15.33 billion compared to $14.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $14.27 billion at June 30, 2024. Excluding $0.64 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $418.64 million, or 2.93%, compared to the prior year and $82.68 million, or 2.27% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.63% compared to 79.77% at March 31, 2025 and 80.24% at June 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 31.02% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 compared to 29.53% at March 31, 2025 and 30.15% at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $450.57 million, or 10.47%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $440.79 million, or 10.22%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $294.12 million compared to $284.10 million at March 31, 2025 and $295.17 million at June 30, 2024.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.77%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.93%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.82%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.49% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $29.58 compared to $29.19 at March 31, 2025 and $27.62 at June 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.98 compared to $22.36 at March 31, 2025 and $20.65 at June 30, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 55 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $18.26 billion as of June 30, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank's core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed and pending acquisitions, including our pending merger with Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), to the extent that it may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; our ability to close the transaction with Old Point when expected or at all because required approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on the proposed terms or on the anticipated schedule; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed or pending acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger related matters; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the Greater Hampton Roads economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
Income and Performance Ratios:
Total revenue $ 207,442 $ 192,044 $ 177,160 $ 174,518 $ 174,970
Net income 39,269 50,887 41,441 43,126 43,039
Net income available to common shareholders 38,837 50,592 41,265 42,949 42,856
Net income per common share - diluted 0.51 0.67 0.55 0.57 0.57
Book value per common share 29.58 29.19 28.43 28.59 27.62
Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 21.98 22.36 21.55 21.65 20.65
Return on average assets 0.86 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.01 %
Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 1.29 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.11 %
Return on average equity 7.12 % 9.50 % 7.64 % 8.12 % 8.43 %
Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.39 % 13.08 % 10.68 % 11.42 % 12.03 %
Return on average common equity 7.14 % 9.57 % 7.70 % 8.18 % 8.49 %
Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.44 % 13.21 % 10.79 % 11.54 % 12.16 %
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 33.85 % 37.27 % 33.36 % 35.66 % 37.68 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):
Common equity tier 1 11.77 % 12.75 % 12.77 % 12.63 % 12.43 %
Tier 1 11.82 % 12.87 % 12.89 % 12.76 % 12.55 %
Total 14.49 % 15.65 % 15.68 % 15.54 % 15.34 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.93 % 10.61 % 10.36 % 10.38 % 10.25 %
Asset Quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 16.81x 19.15x 16.69x 18.70x 19.08x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.10 %
Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) - % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % - %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 19 $ 626 $ 382 $ 677 $ (19 )
Nonperforming loans $ 7,982 $ 6,586 $ 7,424 $ 6,588 $ 6,582
Foreclosed property 1,306 786 443 884 581
Total nonperforming assets $ 9,288 $ 7,372 $ 7,867 $ 7,472 $ 7,163
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 210 $ 15 $ 1,264 $ 510 $ 368
Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 134,187 $ 126,131 $ 123,923 $ 123,191 $ 125,552
Mortgage Banking:
Loans originated, mortgage $ 494,108 $ 300,699 $ 385,238 $ 421,571 $ 430,398
Loans originated, joint venture 177,359 144,495 180,188 176,612 196,583
Total loans originated $ 671,467 $ 445,194 $ 565,426 $ 598,183 $ 626,981
Number of loans originated 1,750 1,181 1,489 1,637 1,700
Number of originators 166 161 160 159 169
Purchase % 92.37 % 89.94 % 89.46 % 91.49 % 94.85 %
Loans sold $ 596,009 $ 475,518 $ 629,120 $ 526,998 $ 605,134
Rate lock asset $ 2,186 $ 1,880 $ 1,150 $ 1,548 $ 1,930
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.13 % 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.28 % 3.28 %
Other Ratios:
Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.14 % 2.99 % 2.90 % 2.86 %
Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.40 % 3.17 % 3.02 % 2.93 % 2.89 %
Average earning assets/total average assets 90.23 % 90.32 % 90.57 % 90.43 % 90.36 %
Average loans/average deposits 81.09 % 80.01 % 78.71 % 80.07 % 80.80 %
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.88 % 29.68 % 30.14 % 30.19 % 30.06 %
Period end equity/period end total assets 12.26 % 12.66 % 12.50 % 12.58 % 12.24 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.71 % 67.10 % 70.28 % 70.93 % 68.98 %
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Investment Securities % Change
Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2025 2024 2025 Q2 24 Q1 25
U.S. agency securities $ 345,808 $ 281,934 $ 320,190 22.66 % 8.00 %
U.S. Treasury notes 78,746 27,701 78,184 184.27 % 0.72 %
Municipal securities 438,490 442,474 439,379 (0.90 )% (0.20 )%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 115,126 88,228 98,463 30.49 % 16.92 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,577,325 1,411,883 1,535,217 11.72 % 2.74 %
Allowance for credit losses (1,520 ) (1,541 ) (1,262 ) (1.36 )% 20.44 %
Total $ 2,553,975 $ 2,250,679 $ 2,470,171 13.48 % 3.39 %
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements
Total gross unrealized gains $ 6,048 $ 1,983 $ 5,909 204.99 % 2.35 %
Total gross unrealized losses (119,186 ) (174,911 ) (125,156 ) (31.86 )% (4.77 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (113,138 ) $ (172,928 ) $ (119,247 ) (34.58 )% (5.12 )%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
U.S. agency securities $ 92,973 $ 102,234 $ 92,805 (9.06 )% 0.18 %
U.S. Treasury notes 96,250 97,171 96,481 (0.95 )% (0.24 )%
Municipal securities 5,414 5,318 5,390 1.81 % 0.45 %
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,094 2,147 2,107 (2.47 )% (0.62 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,201 5,618 5,235 (7.42 )% (0.65 )%
Allowance for credit losses (67 ) (79 ) (68 ) (15.19 )% (1.47 )%
Total $ 201,865 $ 212,409 $ 201,950 (4.96 )% (0.04 )%
Total gross unrealized gains $ 214 $ 175 $ 176 22.29 % 21.59 %
Total gross unrealized losses (5,148 ) (12,880 ) (6,563 ) (60.03 )% (21.56 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (4,934 ) $ (12,705 ) $ (6,387 ) (61.16 )% (22.75 )%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (118,072 ) $ (185,633 ) $ (125,634 ) (36.39 )% (6.02 )%
% Change
Loans Held For Investment Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs.
2025 2024 2025 Q2 24 Q1 25
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,072,625 $ 1,190,768 $ 1,006,086 (9.92 )% 6.61 %
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,815,900 1,673,582 1,654,401 8.50 % 9.76 %
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,557,175 3,155,958 3,329,728 12.71 % 6.83 %
Real estate - multifamily 887,083 682,537 841,330 29.97 % 5.44 %
Residential 1-4 family 1,997,395 1,887,420 1,886,107 5.83 % 5.90 %
HELOC 480,610 408,273 429,152 17.72 % 11.99 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,370,564 1,297,538 1,337,254 5.63 % 2.49 %
Government 510,902 517,954 511,676 (1.36 )% (0.15 )%
Indirect 579,041 558,216 570,795 3.73 % 1.44 %
Consumer loans and other 88,378 79,501 86,217 11.17 % 2.51 %
Total $ 12,359,673 $ 11,451,747 $ 11,652,746 7.93 % 6.07 %
% Change
Deposits Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 25 vs. Q2 25 vs.
2025 2024 2025 Q2 24 Q1 25
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,754,340 $ 4,303,773 $ 4,313,553 10.47 % 10.22 %
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317 6,940,086 7,463,355 10.29 % 2.56 %
Savings 332,108 312,881 312,151 6.15 % 6.39 %
Certificates of deposits 2,587,951 2,715,848 2,519,489 (4.71 )% 2.72 %
Total 15,328,716 14,272,588 14,608,548 7.40 % 4.93 %


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 12,304,172 $ 170,520 5.56 % $ 11,527,915 $ 153,068 5.38 % $ 11,471,669 $ 155,374 5.45 %
Taxable investment securities 2,598,093 23,361 3.60 % 2,478,048 21,301 3.44 % 2,368,476 21,671 3.66 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 172,083 1,802 4.19 % 176,081 1,860 4.23 % 156,503 1,521 3.89 %
Total securities 2,770,176 25,163 3.63 % 2,654,129 23,161 3.49 % 2,524,979 23,192 3.67 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1,045,727 10,241 3.93 % 1,199,650 11,801 3.99 % 1,182,816 14,512 4.93 %
Mortgage loans held for sale 172,102 2,770 6.44 % 164,358 2,653 6.46 % 165,392 2,945 7.12 %
Total earning assets 16,292,177 208,694 5.14 % 15,546,052 190,683 4.97 % 15,344,856 196,023 5.14 %
Less: allowance for loan losses (131,837 ) (124,265 ) (126,792 )
Total nonearning assets 1,896,640 1,790,075 1,764,418
Total assets $ 18,056,980 $ 17,211,862 $ 16,982,482
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market $ 7,590,290 $ 42,054 2.22 % $ 7,279,365 $ 40,606 2.26 % $ 6,896,176 $ 48,161 2.81 %
Savings 337,807 704 0.84 % 312,118 714 0.93 % 317,774 845 1.07 %
Certificates of deposit 2,560,313 25,394 3.98 % 2,540,438 25,813 4.12 % 2,715,615 33,017 4.89 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,488,410 68,152 2.61 % 10,131,921 67,133 2.69 % 9,929,565 82,023 3.32 %
Borrowings 34,799 (341 ) (3.88 )% 29,606 (300 ) (4.05 )% 100,165 1,627 6.43 %
Subordinated debt, net 272,448 2,609 3.83 % 260,070 2,304 3.54 % 256,093 2,236 3.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,795,657 70,420 2.62 % 10,421,597 69,137 2.69 % 10,285,823 85,886 3.36 %
Demand deposits 4,685,835 4,276,586 4,267,590
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 387,166 353,665 383,447
Total liabilities 15,868,658 15,051,848 14,936,860
Shareholders' equity 2,188,322 2,160,014 2,045,622
Total liabilities and equity $ 18,056,980 $ 17,211,862 $ 16,982,482
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 138,274 $ 121,546 $ 110,137
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,061 ) (1,068 ) (1,089 )
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 137,213 $ 120,478 $ 109,048
Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.52 % 2.28 % 1.78 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.73 % 1.80 % 2.25 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.40 % 3.17 % 2.89 %
Total cost of deposits 1.80 % 1.89 % 2.32 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Interest Average Interest Average
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,918,188 $ 323,586 5.48 % $ 11,425,496 $ 307,186 5.41 %
Taxable investment securities 2,538,402 44,662 3.52 % 2,404,564 40,385 3.36 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 174,071 3,663 4.21 % 159,021 3,071 3.86 %
Total securities 2,712,473 48,325 3.56 % 2,563,585 43,456 3.39 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1,122,263 22,042 3.96 % 1,175,069 28,746 4.92 %
Mortgage loans held for sale 168,251 5,423 6.45 % 141,130 4,661 6.61 %
Total earning assets 15,921,175 399,376 5.06 % 15,305,280 384,049 5.05 %
Less: allowance for loan losses (128,072 ) (127,102 )
Total nonearning assets 1,843,652 1,745,180
Total assets $ 17,636,755 $ 16,923,358
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand and money market $ 7,435,687 $ 82,659 2.24 % $ 6,862,115 $ 96,146 2.82 %
Savings 325,033 1,419 0.88 % 323,405 1,726 1.07 %
Certificates of deposit 2,550,430 51,207 4.05 % 2,649,777 62,539 4.75 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,311,150 135,285 2.65 % 9,835,297 160,411 3.28 %
Borrowings 32,217 (642 ) (3.96 )% 156,270 4,705 5.95 %
Subordinated debt, net 266,293 4,913 3.69 % 255,986 4,472 3.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,609,660 139,556 2.65 % 10,247,553 169,588 3.33 %
Demand deposits 4,482,341 4,245,847
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 370,508 387,010
Total liabilities 15,462,509 14,880,410
Shareholders' equity 2,174,246 2,042,948
Total liabilities and equity $ 17,636,755 $ 16,923,358
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4) $ 259,820 $ 214,461
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (2,129 ) (2,195 )
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 257,691 $ 212,266
Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.41 % 1.72 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.77 % 2.23 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.29 % 2.82 %
Total cost of deposits 1.84 % 2.29 %
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30, December 31,
2025 2024
(unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 149,462 $ 108,750
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 838,315 1,127,878
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,911 102,847
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,111,688 1,339,475
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,668,633 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,520 and $1,326 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,553,975 2,353,365
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $196,998 and $203,883 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 201,932 212,352
Less: allowance for credit losses (67 ) (77 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,865 212,275
Other equity securities 12,248 12,100
FHLB stock 13,428 12,136
Total Securities 2,781,516 2,589,876
Mortgage loans held for sale 238,742 200,460
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 12,359,673 11,459,055
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (134,187 ) (123,923 )
Net Loans 12,225,486 11,335,132
Premises and equipment, net 392,056 368,876
Goodwill 499,709 457,619
Other intangible assets, net 74,186 60,171
BOLI 295,434 279,802
Other assets 645,779 615,479
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,264,596 $ 17,246,890
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,754,340 $ 4,253,053
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317 7,329,669
Savings 332,108 311,841
Certificates of deposit 2,587,951 2,542,735
Total Deposits 15,328,716 14,437,298
Advances from the FHLB 12,838 3,218
Subordinated debt, net 260,430 260,001
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,847 33,683
Total Borrowings 294,115 296,902
Other liabilities 402,823 357,063
TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,025,654 15,091,263
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 - -
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;
75,421,737 and 75,255,205 shares issued at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 125,728 125,455
Capital surplus 1,130,728 1,122,147
Retained earnings 1,057,992 1,007,775
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:
1,107,681 and 1,046,121 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (23,977 ) (21,868 )
Deferred compensation trust 23,977 21,868
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,103 ) (116,045 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,231,345 2,139,332
Noncontrolling interest 7,597 16,295
TOTAL EQUITY 2,238,942 2,155,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 18,264,596 $ 17,246,890


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees $ 169,772 $ 154,549 $ 322,093 $ 305,523
Investment securities 24,850 22,928 47,689 42,924
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 10,241 14,512 22,042 28,746
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,770 2,945 5,423 4,661
Total interest income 207,633 194,934 397,247 381,854
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits 68,152 82,023 135,285 160,411
Advances from the FHLB 124 942 149 3,380
Subordinated debt, net 2,609 2,236 4,913 4,472
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (465 ) 685 (791 ) 1,325
Total interest expense 70,420 85,886 139,556 169,588
Net interest income 137,213 109,048 257,691 212,266
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,410 (177 ) 8,830 (1,054 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,803 109,225 248,861 213,320
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,561 13,422 23,922 23,899
Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,677 24,031 52,102 49,570
Property management income, net 15,556 14,312 35,056 31,085
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642 3,353 6,969 6,431
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,794 1,662 3,491 3,213
Investment commissions, net 3,158 2,580 6,233 4,923
BOLI 1,992 3,238 3,864 5,080
Gain on sale of equity investment - - 2,000 -
Other income 4,849 3,324 8,158 5,531
Net gain on investment securities - - - 74
Total noninterest income 70,229 65,922 141,795 129,806
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 78,362 71,349 153,440 142,726
Occupancy 9,791 9,717 19,124 19,139
Furniture and equipment 4,770 4,634 9,392 9,112
Amortization - intangibles 3,979 3,298 7,005 6,544
Software 6,835 7,056 13,128 13,156
Data processing 4,510 4,606 8,344 8,522
Professional fees 2,539 3,788 5,192 6,968
Advertising and marketing 3,228 3,524 7,701 8,106
FDIC and other insurance 3,032 2,133 5,893 6,491
Acquisition related expenses 18,737 19 19,157 614
Other expenses 14,882 13,860 32,825 28,197
Total noninterest expense 150,665 123,984 281,201 249,575
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,367 51,163 109,455 93,551
Provision for income tax expense 11,098 8,124 19,299 15,385
Net income $ 39,269 $ 43,039 $ 90,156 $ 78,166
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (432 ) (183 ) (727 ) (623 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 38,837 $ 42,856 $ 89,429 $ 77,543
Per common share information
Basic earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 1.19 $ 1.04
Diluted earnings $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 1.19 $ 1.03
Cash dividends declared $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.50


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 149,462 $ 126,526 $ 108,750 $ 131,068 $ 140,028
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 838,315 1,090,555 1,127,878 1,061,596 1,062,115
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,911 100,249 102,847 103,400 99,303
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,111,688 1,317,330 1,339,475 1,296,064 1,301,446
Securities available for sale 2,553,975 2,470,171 2,353,365 2,363,176 2,250,679
Securities held to maturity 201,932 202,018 212,352 212,422 212,488
Less: allowance for credit losses (67 ) (68 ) (77 ) (77 ) (79 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 201,865 201,950 212,275 212,345 212,409
Other equity securities 12,248 12,223 12,100 12,681 13,566
FHLB stock 13,428 12,425 12,136 12,134 12,134
Total Securities 2,781,516 2,696,769 2,589,876 2,600,336 2,488,788
Mortgage loans held for sale 238,742 168,510 200,460 264,320 200,762
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 12,359,673 11,652,746 11,459,055 11,412,518 11,451,747
Less: allowance for credit losses (134,187 ) (126,131 ) (123,923 ) (123,191 ) (125,552 )
Net Loans 12,225,486 11,526,615 11,335,132 11,289,327 11,326,195
Premises and equipment, net 392,056 373,111 368,876 365,764 340,348
Goodwill 499,709 457,619 457,619 457,619 457,619
Other intangible assets, net 74,186 57,145 60,171 63,265 65,460
BOLI 295,434 280,344 279,802 279,325 277,434
Other assets 645,779 634,437 615,479 572,000 610,791
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,264,596 $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,754,340 $ 4,313,553 $ 4,253,053 $ 4,267,628 $ 4,303,773
Interest-bearing:
Demand and money market accounts 7,654,317 7,463,355 7,329,669 6,990,103 6,940,086
Savings 332,108 312,151 311,841 319,970 312,881
Certificates of deposit 2,587,951 2,519,489 2,542,735 2,785,469 2,715,848
Total Deposits 15,328,716 14,608,548 14,437,298 14,363,170 14,272,588
Advances from the FHLB 12,838 3,029 3,218 3,405 3,591
Subordinated debt, net 260,430 260,198 260,001 256,444 256,227
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 20,847 20,875 33,683 30,970 35,351
Total Borrowings 294,115 284,102 296,902 290,819 295,169
Other liabilities 402,823 402,252 357,063 371,316 411,770
TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,025,654 15,294,902 15,091,263 15,025,305 14,979,527
Preferred stock - - - - -
Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,728 125,679 125,455 125,139 125,090
Capital surplus 1,131,536 1,123,330 1,122,147 1,117,279 1,115,759
Retained earnings 1,057,184 1,039,518 1,007,775 985,343 961,162
Common stock issued to deferred compensation
trust, at cost (23,977 ) (21,969 ) (21,868 ) (22,224 ) (22,756 )
Deferred compensation trust 23,977 21,969 21,868 22,224 22,756
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (83,103 ) (87,869 ) (116,045 ) (81,482 ) (129,224 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,231,345 2,200,658 2,139,332 2,146,279 2,072,787
Noncontrolling interest 7,597 16,320 16,295 16,436 16,529
TOTAL EQUITY 2,238,942 2,216,978 2,155,627 2,162,715 2,089,316
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 18,264,596 $ 17,511,880 $ 17,246,890 $ 17,188,020 $ 17,068,843


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
INTEREST INCOME:
Loans, including fees $ 169,772 $ 152,322 $ 154,933 $ 155,792 $ 154,549
Investment securities 24,850 22,839 22,236 22,334 22,928
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 10,241 11,801 15,796 15,249 14,512
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,770 2,653 3,087 3,247 2,945
Total interest income 207,633 189,615 196,052 196,622 194,934
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits 68,152 67,133 75,885 82,128 82,023
Advances from the FHLB 124 25 26 29 942
Subordinated debt, net 2,609 2,304 2,261 2,237 2,236
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (465 ) (325 ) (177 ) (54 ) 685
Total interest expense 70,420 69,137 77,995 84,340 85,886
Net interest income 137,213 120,478 118,057 112,282 109,048
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,410 2,420 1,606 (1,100 ) (177 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,803 118,058 116,451 113,382 109,225
NONINTEREST INCOME:
Residential mortgage banking income, net 13,561 10,361 11,272 11,786 13,422
Insurance commissions and related income, net 25,677 26,424 23,265 25,727 24,031
Property management income, net 15,556 19,500 8,186 11,221 14,312
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642 3,327 3,289 3,117 3,353
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,794 1,697 1,486 1,830 1,662
Investment commissions, net 3,158 3,075 3,195 2,835 2,580
BOLI 1,992 1,872 4,478 1,886 3,238
Other income 4,849 5,310 3,932 3,834 3,324
Total noninterest income 70,229 71,566 59,103 62,236 65,922
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 78,362 75,078 74,399 72,123 71,349
Occupancy 9,791 9,333 9,819 9,351 9,717
Furniture and equipment 4,770 4,621 4,850 4,657 4,634
Amortization - intangibles 3,979 3,026 3,095 3,130 3,298
Software 6,835 6,293 6,870 6,790 7,056
Data processing 4,510 3,835 3,788 4,701 4,606
Professional fees 2,539 2,653 3,446 4,720 3,788
Advertising and marketing 3,228 4,472 3,359 4,162 3,524
Other expenses 36,651 21,225 17,815 17,266 16,012
Total noninterest expense 150,665 130,536 127,441 126,900 123,984
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,367 59,088 48,113 48,718 51,163
Provision for income tax expense 11,098 8,201 6,672 5,592 8,124
Net income 39,269 50,887 41,441 43,126 43,039
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (432 ) (295 ) (176 ) (177 ) (183 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 38,837 $ 50,592 $ 41,265 $ 42,949 $ 42,856
Per common share information
Basic earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57
Diluted earnings $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 75,240,678 75,149,668 75,034,688 74,940,827 74,925,877
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 75,540,822 75,527,713 75,318,578 75,141,661 75,037,955
Cash dividends declared $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent
Revenue
Net interest income $ 136,325 $ 108,029 $ 119,584 $ 255,909 $ 210,711 $ 45,198 21.45 %
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,642 3,353 3,327 6,969 6,431 538 8.37 %
Credit card merchant fees 1,794 1,662 1,697 3,491 3,213 278 8.65 %
Investment commissions, net 3,158 2,580 3,075 6,233 4,923 1,310 26.61 %
Other income 5,750 4,839 6,495 12,244 8,268 3,976 48.09 %
Subtotal 14,344 12,434 14,594 28,937 22,835 6,102 26.72 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities - - - - 74 (74 ) (100.00 )%
Total noninterest income 14,344 12,434 14,594 28,937 22,909 6,028 26.31 %
Total revenue 150,669 120,463 134,178 284,846 233,620 51,226 21.93 %
Provision for credit losses 6,212 (170 ) 2,367 8,579 (1,146 ) 9,725 (848.60 )%
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 52,850 46,640 49,684 102,534 93,113 9,421 10.12 %
Occupancy 7,342 7,194 6,979 14,321 14,254 67 0.47 %
Furniture and equipment 4,081 3,810 3,808 7,889 7,458 431 5.78 %
Amortization of intangible assets 1,969 1,117 981 2,951 2,280 671 29.43 %
Software 4,427 4,422 4,022 8,449 8,476 (27 ) (0.32 )%
Data processing 2,840 2,609 2,609 5,448 5,157 291 5.64 %
Accounting and professional fees 1,934 3,146 2,010 3,944 5,805 (1,861 ) (32.06 )%
Advertising and marketing 1,883 1,610 2,897 4,780 4,618 162 3.51 %
FDIC and other insurance 2,676 1,861 2,590 5,267 5,983 (716 ) (11.97 )%
Acquisition related 17,256 - 420 17,676 147 17,529 N/M
Other expenses 11,276 9,939 11,971 23,246 20,355 2,891 14.20 %
Total expenses 108,534 82,348 87,971 196,505 167,646 28,859 17.21 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 35,923 38,285 43,840 79,762 67,120 12,642 18.83 %
Corporate allocation 1,535 1,232 1,396 2,931 2,301 630 27.38 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 37,458 39,517 45,236 82,693 69,421 13,272 19.12 %
Provision for income tax expense 7,814 5,130 4,681 12,495 9,235 3,260 35.30 %
Net income 29,644 34,387 40,555 70,198 60,186 10,012 16.64 %
Noncontrolling interest (124 ) (58 ) 42 (82 ) 62 (144 ) (232.26 )%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 29,520 $ 34,329 $ 40,597 $ 70,116 $ 60,248 $ 9,868 16.38 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.73 % 67.43 % 64.83 % 67.95 % 70.81 % (2.86 )% (4.04 )%


TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent
Revenue
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 14,083 $ 13,997 $ 10,580 $ 24,664 $ 24,795 $ (131 ) (0.53 )%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 83 68 42 125 97 28 28.87 %
Net interest and other income 1,095 1,230 1,110 2,205 1,999 206 10.31 %
Total revenue 15,261 15,295 11,732 26,994 26,891 103 0.38 %
Provision for credit losses 198 (7 ) 53 251 92 159 172.83 %
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 7,315 6,803 7,031 14,346 13,459 887 6.59 %
Occupancy 1,098 1,062 939 2,036 2,124 (88 ) (4.14 )%
Furniture and equipment 151 149 195 346 327 19 5.81 %
Amortization of intangible assets - 144 - - 287 (287 ) (100.00 )%
Software 790 876 727 1,517 1,663 (146 ) (8.78 )%
Data processing 198 170 163 360 318 42 13.21 %
Accounting and professional fees 157 142 226 383 376 7 1.86 %
Advertising and marketing 420 448 389 809 830 (21 ) (2.53 )%
FDIC and other insurance 117 94 96 213 196 17 8.67 %
Acquisition related 1,481 - - 1,481 - 1,481 100.00 %
Other expenses 2,728 2,535 2,461 5,191 4,757 434 9.12 %
Total expenses 14,455 12,423 12,227 26,682 24,337 2,345 9.64 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 608 2,879 (548 ) 61 2,462 (2,401 ) (97.52 )%
Corporate allocation (519 ) (490 ) (350 ) (869 ) (838 ) (31 ) 3.70 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 89 2,389 (898 ) (808 ) 1,624 (2,432 ) (149.75 )%
Provision for income tax expense (41 ) 482 (240 ) (281 ) 280 (561 ) (200.36 )%
Net income 130 1,907 (658 ) (527 ) 1,344 (1,871 ) (139.21 )%
Noncontrolling interest (308 ) (411 ) (117 ) (425 ) (526 ) 101 19.20 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ (178 ) $ 1,496 $ (775 ) $ (952 ) $ 818 $ (1,770 ) (216.38 )%
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 94.72 % 80.28 % 104.22 % 98.84 % 89.44 % 9.40 % 10.51 %


TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent
Revenue
Property management fees, net $ 15,556 $ 14,312 $ 19,500 35,056 31,085 3,971 12.77 %
Net interest and other income 24 85 13 37 102 (65 ) (63.73 )%
Total revenue 15,580 14,397 19,513 35,093 31,187 3,906 12.52 %
Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits 5,250 5,567 5,448 10,698 11,099 (401 ) (3.61 )%
Occupancy 574 749 614 1,189 1,257 (68 ) (5.41 )%
Furniture and equipment 385 447 405 791 863 (72 ) (8.34 )%
Amortization of intangible assets 637 637 637 1,273 1,170 103 8.80 %
Software 877 923 859 1,736 1,531 205 13.39 %
Data processing 1,339 1,720 944 2,283 2,822 (539 ) (19.10 )%
Accounting and professional fees 236 320 126 362 472 (110 ) (23.31 )%
Advertising and marketing 750 1,333 892 1,641 2,371 (730 ) (30.79 )%
FDIC and other insurance 113 74 67 180 109 71 65.14 %
Acquisition related - 19 - - 466 (466 ) (100.00 )%
Other expenses 427 482 2,613 3,040 1,424 1,616 113.48 %
Total expenses 10,588 12,271 12,605 23,193 23,584 (391 ) (1.66 )%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 4,992 2,126 6,908 11,900 7,603 4,297 56.52 %
Corporate allocation (316 ) - (320 ) (636 ) - (636 ) N/M
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,676 2,126 6,588 11,264 7,603 3,661 48.15 %
Provision for income tax expense 1,227 681 1,629 2,856 2,039 817 40.07 %
Net income 3,449 1,445 4,959 8,408 5,564 2,844 51.11 %
Noncontrolling interest - 286 (220 ) (220 ) (159 ) (61 ) (38.36 )%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,449 $ 1,731 $ 4,739 $ 8,188 $ 5,405 $ 2,783 51.49 %
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 63.87 % 80.81 % 61.33 % 62.46 % 71.87 % (9.41 )% (13.09 )%


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
June 30, March 31, June 30, YTD 2025 over 2024
2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent
Commission and fee income
Property and casualty $ 23,306 $ 22,225 $ 23,322 $ 46,629 $ 42,947 $ 3,682 8.57 %
Employee benefits 4,596 4,404 4,725 9,320 9,230 90 0.98 %
Specialized benefit services - - - - 9 (9 ) (100.00 )%
Total commissions and fees 27,902 26,629 28,047 55,949 52,186 3,763 7.21 %
Contingency and bonus revenue 3,034 2,951 3,620 6,654 7,454 (800 ) (10.73 )%
Other income 4 6 4 8 17 (9 ) (52.94 )%
Total revenue 30,940 29,586 31,671 62,611 59,657 2,954 4.95 %
Employee commission expense 5,008 4,771 5,050 10,058 9,283 775 8.35 %
Revenue, net of commission expense 25,932 24,815 26,621 52,553 50,374 2,179 4.33 %
Salaries and employee benefits 12,947 12,339 12,915 25,862 25,055 807 3.22 %
Occupancy 777 712 801 1,578 1,504 74 4.92 %
Furniture and equipment 153 228 213 366 464 (98 ) (21.12 )%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,373 1,400 1,408 2,781 2,807 (26 ) (0.93 )%
Software 741 835 685 1,426 1,486 (60 ) (4.04 )%
Data processing 133 107 119 253 225 28 12.44 %
Accounting and professional fees 212 180 291 503 315 188 59.68 %
Advertising and marketing 175 133 294 471 287 184 64.11 %
FDIC and other insurance 126 104 107 233 203 30 14.78 %
Acquisition related - - - - 1 (1 ) (100.00 )%
Other expenses 451 904 900 1,348 1,661 (313 ) (18.84 )%
Total operating expenses 17,088 16,942 17,733 34,821 34,008 813 2.39 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,844 7,873 8,888 17,732 16,366 1,366 8.35 %
Corporate allocation (700 ) (742 ) (726 ) (1,426 ) (1,463 ) 37 2.53 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 8,144 7,131 8,162 16,306 14,903 1,403 9.41 %
Provision for income tax expense 2,098 1,831 2,131 4,229 3,831 398 10.39 %
Net income 6,046 5,300 6,031 12,077 11,072 1,005 9.08 %
Noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 6,046 $ 5,300 $ 6,031 $ 12,077 $ 11,072 $ 1,005 9.08 %
Provision for income taxes 2,098 1,831 2,131 4,229 3,831 398 10.39 %
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,489 1,528 1,527 3,016 3,083 (67 ) (2.17 )%
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 9,633 $ 8,659 $ 9,689 $ 19,322 $ 17,986 $ 1,336 7.43 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.60 % 62.63 % 61.32 % 60.97 % 61.94 % (0.97 )% (1.57 )%


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
2025 2024 2025 2025 2024
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.86 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 1.02 % 0.92 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.09 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 1.11 % 1.29 % 1.12 % 1.01 %
Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.12 % 8.43 % 9.50 % 8.29 % 7.63 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.27 % 3.60 % 3.58 % 3.44 % 3.32 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.39 % 12.03 % 13.08 % 11.73 % 10.95 %
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.14 % 8.49 % 9.57 % 8.34 % 7.69 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.30 % 3.67 % 3.64 % 3.48 % 3.38 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.44 % 12.16 % 13.21 % 11.82 % 11.07 %
Book value (GAAP) $ 29.58 $ 27.62 $ 29.19 $ 29.58 $ 27.62
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (7.60 ) (6.97 ) (6.83 ) (7.60 ) (6.97 )
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 21.98 $ 20.65 $ 22.36 $ 21.98 $ 20.65
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.63 % 70.86 % 67.97 % 70.39 % 72.96 %
Impact of exclusions (1.92 )% (1.88 )% (0.87 )% (1.41 )% (1.90 )%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 70.71 % 68.98 % 67.10 % 68.98 % 71.06 %
Average assets (GAAP) $ 18,056,980 $ 16,982,482 $ 17,211,862 $ 17,636,755 $ 16,923,358
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 567,250 525,122 516,661 542,095 523,899
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,489,730 $ 16,457,360 $ 16,695,201 $ 17,094,660 $ 16,399,459
Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,188,322 $ 2,045,622 $ 2,160,014 $ 2,174,246 $ 2,042,948
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 567,250 525,122 516,661 542,095 523,899
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,621,072 $ 1,520,500 $ 1,643,353 $ 1,632,151 $ 1,519,049
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,180,687 $ 2,029,150 $ 2,143,806 $ 2,162,348 $ 2,026,659
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 567,250 525,122 516,661 542,095 523,899
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,613,437 $ 1,504,028 $ 1,627,145 $ 1,620,253 $ 1,502,760
Net income (GAAP) $ 38,837 $ 42,856 $ 50,592 $ 89,429 $ 77,543
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 3,143 2,605 2,391 5,534 5,170
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 41,980 $ 45,461 $ 52,983 $ 94,963 $ 82,713
Total revenue (GAAP) $ 207,442 $ 174,970 $ 192,044 $ 399,486 $ 342,072
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities/equity investments - - (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (74 )
Total revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP) $ 207,442 $ 174,970 $ 190,044 $ 397,486 $ 341,998
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 150,665 $ 123,984 $ 130,536 $ 281,201 $ 249,575
Less: amortization of intangibles 3,979 3,298 3,026 7,005 6,544
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP) $ 146,686 $ 120,686 $ 127,510 $ 274,196 $ 243,031


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2025 2025 2024 2024 2024
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 38,837 $ 50,592 $ 41,265 $ 42,949 $ 42,856
Adjustments
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 15,291 389 250 460 18
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax 4,926 - - - -
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax - - - - (310 )
Plus: Resort Property Management deferred tax adjustment for repurchase of noncontrolling interests 2,286 - - - -
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments, net of noncontrolling interest - - (99 ) (16 ) -
Total adjustments, net of taxes 22,503 389 151 444 (292 )
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 61,340 $ 50,981 $ 41,416 $ 43,393 $ 42,564
Annualized interest impact of Series IV Notes, net of tax 42 42 - - -
Core net income for diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 61,382 $ 51,023 $ 41,416 $ 43,393 $ 42,564
Weighted average diluted shares 75,540,822 75,527,713 75,318,578 75,141,661 75,037,955
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 0.57
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57
Average assets $ 18,056,980 $ 17,211,862 $ 17,349,128 $ 17,028,141 $ 16,982,482
Average tangible equity $ 1,621,072 $ 1,643,353 $ 1,628,420 $ 1,582,830 $ 1,520,500
Average tangible common equity $ 1,613,437 $ 1,627,145 $ 1,612,087 $ 1,566,455 $ 1,504,028
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.36 % 1.20 % 0.95 % 1.01 % 1.01 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 15.95 % 13.17 % 10.72 % 11.53 % 11.95 %
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 16.03 % 13.30 % 10.82 % 11.65 % 12.08 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 61.68 % 66.87 % 70.12 % 70.67 % 68.96 %


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2025 2024
Net income (GAAP) $ 89,429 $ 77,543
Adjustments
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 15,680 582
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax - 711
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax 4,926 -
Plus: Resort Property Management deferred tax adjustment for repurchase of noncontrolling interests 2,286 -
Total adjustments, net of taxes 22,892 1,293
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 112,321 $ 78,836
Annualized interest impact of Series IV Notes, net of tax 84 -
Core net income for diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 112,405 $ 78,836
Weighted average diluted shares 75,535,484 75,002,469
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 1.19 $ 1.03
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 1.49 $ 1.05
Average assets $ 17,636,755 $ 16,923,358
Average tangible equity $ 1,632,151 $ 1,519,049
Average tangible common equity $ 1,620,253 $ 1,502,760
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.28 % 0.94 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 14.56 % 11.12 %
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 14.67 % 11.24 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 64.16 % 70.88 %

