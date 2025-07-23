Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or“the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2025 net income attributable to the Company of $23.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. Live Oak's performance in the quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2025, includes these notable items:

Record second quarter production of $1.53 billion accompanied by strong deposit growth of $198.8 million, with total assets growing by 1.7% to $13.83 billion

Net interest income increased 8.6% and net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.20% to 3.28%

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Second Quarter 2025 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 Dollars Percent 2Q 2024 Total revenue (1) $ 143,747 $ 126,113 $ 17,634 14.0 % $ 125,479 Total noninterest expense 89,293 84,017 5,276 6.3 77,656 Income before taxes 31,202 13,132 18,070 137.6 36,058 Effective tax rate 25.0 % 26.4 % n/a n/a 25.2 % Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 23,428 $ 9,717 $ 13,711 141.1 % $ 26,963 Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.21 0.30 142.9 0.59 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,526,592 $ 1,396,223 $ 130,369 9.3 % $ 1,171,141 % Fully funded 39.7 % 46.0 % n/a n/a 38.2 % Total loans and leases: $ 11,364,846 $ 11,061,866 $ 302,980 2.7 % $ 9,535,766 Total assets: 13,831,208 13,595,704 235,504 1.7 11,868,570 Total deposits: 12,594,790 12,395,945 198,845 1.6 10,707,031





(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit .

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 2Q 2025 Change vs. 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2025 2Q 2024 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 204,513 $ 195,616 $ 194,821 $ 192,170 $ 181,840 4.5 12.5 Investment securities, taxable 11,648 11,089 10,490 9,750 9,219 5.0 26.3 Other interest earning assets 8,123 6,400 7,257 7,016 7,389 26.9 9.9 Total interest income 224,284 213,105 212,568 208,936 198,448 5.2 13.0 Interest expense Deposits 113,380 110,888 113,357 110,174 105,358 2.2 7.6 Borrowings 1,683 1,685 1,737 1,762 1,770 (0.1 ) (4.9 ) Total interest expense 115,063 112,573 115,094 111,936 107,128 2.2 7.4 Net interest income 109,221 100,532 97,474 97,000 91,320 8.6 19.6 Provision for credit losses 23,252 28,964 33,581 34,502 11,765 (19.7 ) 97.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 85,969 71,568 63,893 62,498 79,555 20.1 8.1 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 8,565 8,298 8,524 8,040 7,347 3.2 16.6 Loan servicing asset revaluation (3,057 ) (4,728 ) (2,326 ) (4,207 ) (2,878 ) 35.3 (6.2 ) Net gains on sales of loans 21,641 18,648 18,356 16,646 14,395 16.0 50.3 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,082 (1,034 ) 195 2,255 172 204.6 529.1 Equity method investments (loss) income (2,716 ) (2,239 ) (2,739 ) (1,393 ) (1,767 ) (21.3 ) (53.7 ) Equity security investments gains, net 1,004 20 12 909 161 4,920.0 523.6 Lease income 3,103 2,573 2,456 2,424 2,423 20.6 28.1 Management fee income - - - 1,116 3,271 - (100.0 ) Other noninterest income 4,904 4,043 6,115 7,142 11,035 21.3 (55.6 ) Total noninterest income 34,526 25,581 30,593 32,932 34,159 35.0 1.1 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 49,137 48,008 45,214 44,524 46,255 2.4 6.2 Travel expense 2,576 2,795 2,628 2,344 2,328 (7.8 ) 10.7 Professional services expense 2,874 3,024 2,797 3,287 3,061 (5.0 ) (6.1 ) Advertising and marketing expense 4,420 3,665 1,979 2,473 3,004 20.6 47.1 Occupancy expense 2,369 2,737 2,558 2,807 2,388 (13.4 ) (0.8 ) Technology expense 10,066 9,251 9,406 9,081 7,996 8.8 25.9 Equipment expense 3,685 3,745 3,769 3,472 3,511 (1.6 ) 5.0 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,190 4,585 4,812 4,872 3,659 (8.6 ) 14.5 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 270 - 1,172 115 170 100.0 58.8 FDIC insurance 3,545 3,551 3,053 1,933 2,649 (0.2 ) 33.8 Other expense 6,161 2,656 3,869 2,681 2,635 132.0 133.8 Total noninterest expense 89,293 84,017 81,257 77,589 77,656 6.3 15.0 Income before taxes 31,202 13,132 13,229 17,841 36,058 137.6 (13.5 ) Income tax expense 7,815 3,464 3,386 4,816 9,095 125.6 (14.1 ) Net income 23,387 9,668 9,843 13,025 26,963 141.9 (13.3 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 41 49 57 - - (16.3 ) 100.0 Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 23,428 $ 9,717 $ 9,900 $ 13,025 $ 26,963 141.1 (13.1 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 142.9 (15.0 ) Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 142.9 (13.6 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,634,741 45,377,965 45,224,470 45,073,482 44,974,942 Diluted 45,795,608 45,754,499 46,157,979 45,953,947 45,525,082

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 2Q 2025 Change vs. 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2025 2Q 2024 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 662,755 $ 744,263 $ 608,800 $ 666,585 $ 615,449 (11.0 ) 7.7 Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 250 250 250 - - Investment securities available-for-sale 1,325,206 1,312,680 1,248,203 1,233,466 1,151,195 1.0 15.1 Loans held for sale 350,791 367,955 346,002 359,977 363,632 (4.7 ) (3.5 ) Loans and leases held for investment(1) 11,014,055 10,693,911 10,233,374 9,831,891 9,172,134 3.0 20.1 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (182,231 ) (190,184 ) (167,516 ) (168,737 ) (137,867 ) 4.2 (32.2 ) Net loans and leases 10,831,824 10,503,727 10,065,858 9,663,154 9,034,267 3.1 19.9 Premises and equipment, net 246,493 259,113 264,059 267,032 267,864 (4.9 ) (8.0 ) Foreclosed assets 6,318 2,108 1,944 8,015 8,015 199.7 (21.2 ) Servicing assets 60,359 56,911 56,144 52,553 51,528 6.1 17.1 Other assets 347,212 348,697 352,120 356,314 376,370 (0.4 ) (7.7 ) Total assets $ 13,831,208 $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 1.7 16.5 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 393,393 $ 386,108 $ 318,890 $ 258,844 $ 264,013 1.9 49.0 Interest-bearing 12,201,397 12,009,837 11,441,604 11,141,703 10,443,018 1.6 16.8 Total deposits 12,594,790 12,395,945 11,760,494 11,400,547 10,707,031 1.6 17.6 Borrowings 107,659 110,247 112,820 115,371 117,745 (2.3 ) (8.6 ) Other liabilities 61,494 58,065 66,570 83,672 82,745 5.9 (25.7 ) Total liabilities 12,763,943 12,564,257 11,939,884 11,599,590 10,907,521 1.6 17.0 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - - - - Class A common stock (voting) 377,953 370,513 365,607 361,925 356,381 2.0 6.1 Class B common stock (non-voting) - - - - - - - Retained earnings 746,450 724,215 715,767 707,026 695,172 3.1 7.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,514 ) (67,698 ) (82,344 ) (61,195 ) (90,504 ) 9.1 32.0 Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 1,062,889 1,027,030 999,030 1,007,756 961,049 3.5 10.6 Non-controlling interest 4,376 4,417 4,466 - - (0.9 ) 100.0 Total shareholders' equity 1,067,265 1,031,447 1,003,496 1,007,756 961,049 3.5 11.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,831,208 $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 1.7 16.5





(1) Includes $303.8 million, $316.8 million, $328.7 million, $343.4 million and $363.0 million loans measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 400,129 $ 357,850 Investment securities, taxable 22,737 18,173 Other interest earning assets 14,523 14,845 Total interest income 437,389 390,868 Interest expense Deposits 224,268 207,356 Borrowings 3,368 2,081 Total interest expense 227,636 209,437 Net interest income 209,753 181,431 Provision for credit losses 52,216 28,129 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 157,537 153,302 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 16,863 14,971 Loan servicing asset revaluation (7,785 ) (5,622 ) Net gains on sales of loans 40,289 25,897 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 48 (47 ) Equity method investments (loss) income (4,955 ) (6,789 ) Equity security investments gain (losses), net 1,024 (368 ) Lease income 5,676 4,876 Management fee income - 6,542 Other noninterest income 8,947 20,796 Total noninterest income 60,107 60,256 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 97,145 93,530 Travel expense 5,371 4,766 Professional services expense 5,898 4,939 Advertising and marketing expense 8,085 6,696 Occupancy expense 5,106 4,635 Technology expense 19,317 15,719 Equipment expense 7,430 6,585 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 8,775 7,570 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 270 (757 ) FDIC insurance 7,096 5,849 Other expense 8,817 5,861 Total noninterest expense 173,310 155,393 Income before taxes 44,334 58,165 Income tax expense 11,279 3,616 Net income 33,055 54,549 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 90 - Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 33,145 $ 54,549 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.72 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 1.20 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,556,842 44,868,625 Diluted 45,825,543 45,583,146

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Income Statement Data Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 23,428 $ 9,717 $ 9,900 $ 13,025 $ 26,963 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 23.36 22.62 22.12 22.32 21.35 Tangible book value (1) 23.29 22.55 22.05 22.24 21.28 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.68 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.43 % 0.93 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.85 3.78 3.85 5.21 11.39 Net interest margin 3.28 3.20 3.15 3.33 3.28 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.12 66.62 63.45 59.72 61.89 Noninterest income to total revenue 24.02 20.28 23.89 25.35 27.22 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,526,592 $ 1,396,223 $ 1,421,118 $ 1,757,856 $ 1,171,141 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 5,321,284 4,949,962 4,715,895 4,452,750 4,292,857 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.70 % 1.83 % 1.69 % 1.78 % 1.57 % Net charge-offs (3) $ 31,445 $ 6,774 $ 33,566 $ 1,710 $ 8,253 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 1.19 % 0.27 % 1.39 % 0.08 % 0.38 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3) Unguaranteed $ 59,555 $ 99,907 $ 81,412 $ 49,398 $ 37,340 Guaranteed 336,777 322,993 222,885 166,177 122,752 Total 396,332 422,900 304,297 215,575 160,092 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.56 % 0.96 % 0.82 % 0.52 % 0.42 % Nonperforming loans at fair value (4) Unguaranteed $ 8,873 $ 9,938 $ 9,115 $ 8,672 $ 9,590 Guaranteed 60,453 58,100 54,873 49,822 51,570 Total 69,326 68,038 63,988 58,494 61,160 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4) 2.92 % 3.14 % 2.77 % 2.53 % 2.64 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.67 % 10.67 % 11.04 % 11.19 % 11.85 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 7.90 8.03 8.21 8.60 8.71

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 727,715 $ 8,123 4.48 % $ 581,267 $ 6,400 4.47 % Investment securities 1,408,942 11,648 3.32 1,379,797 11,089 3.26 Loans held for sale 381,531 8,008 8.42 407,953 8,612 8.56 Loans and leases held for investment(1) 10,843,303 196,505 7.27 10,388,872 187,004 7.30 Total interest-earning assets 13,361,491 224,284 6.73 12,757,889 213,105 6.77 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (186,022 ) (165,320 ) Noninterest-earning assets 539,485 534,133 Total assets $ 13,714,954 $ 13,126,702 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 350,978 $ 3,969 4.54 % $ 350,491 $ 3,929 4.55 % Savings 6,241,053 56,529 3.63 5,540,147 51,604 3.78 Money market accounts 128,757 93 0.29 127,908 120 0.38 Certificates of deposit 5,392,494 52,789 3.93 5,563,004 55,235 4.03 Total deposits 12,113,282 113,380 3.75 11,581,550 110,888 3.88 Borrowings 109,463 1,683 6.17 111,919 1,685 6.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,222,745 115,063 3.78 11,693,469 112,573 3.90 Noninterest-bearing deposits 375,503 342,482 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 53,717 58,739 Shareholders' equity 1,058,572 1,027,547 Non-controlling interest 4,417 4,465 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,714,954 $ 13,126,702 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 109,221 2.95 % $ 100,532 2.87 % Net interest margin 3.28 3.20 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 109.32 % 109.10 %





(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2025 1Q 2025 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,067,265 $ 1,031,447 $ 1,003,496 $ 1,007,756 $ 961,049 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,491 1,529 1,568 1,606 1,644 Tangible shareholders' equity (a) $ 1,063,977 $ 1,028,121 $ 1,000,131 $ 1,004,353 $ 957,608 Shares outstanding (c) 45,686,081 45,589,633 45,359,425 45,151,691 45,003,856 Total assets $ 13,831,208 $ 13,595,704 $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,491 1,529 1,568 1,606 1,644 Tangible assets (b) $ 13,827,920 $ 13,592,378 $ 12,940,015 $ 12,603,943 $ 11,865,129 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.69 % 7.56 % 7.73 % 7.97 % 8.07 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 23.29 $ 22.55 $ 22.05 $ 22.24 $ 21.28 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 89,293 $ 84,017 $ 81,257 $ 77,589 $ 77,656 Net interest income 109,221 100,532 97,474 97,000 91,320 Noninterest income 34,526 25,581 30,593 32,932 34,159 Total revenue (e) $ 143,747 $ 126,113 $ 128,067 $ 129,932 $ 125,479 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 62.12 % 66.62 % 63.45 % 59.72 % 61.89 % Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 54,454 $ 42,096 $ 46,810 $ 52,343 $ 47,823

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company's business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.