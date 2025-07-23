David M. Findlay Named To Indianapolis Business Journal's Indiana 250 List For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is proud to announce that David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has been named to the Indianapolis Business Journal's Indiana 250 list for the fourth consecutive year. The annual list recognizes the state's most influential and impactful leaders across business, philanthropy, the arts, government and not-for-profits.

“It's an honor to be recognized alongside such influential leaders making an impact in our state,” Findlay said.“This list highlights the incredible depth and strength of leadership we have in Indiana to keep our communities moving forward.”

Findlay serves as the Chairman of the boards of directors and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Financial and Lake City Bank. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2014-2023, President and Chief Financial Officer from 2010-2014 and Chief Financial Officer from 2000-2010.

Findlay is active as a board member with many organizations including the Indiana Bankers Association, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, OrthoWorx, Accelinx, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Parkview Health, Centerfield Capital Partners and the Trine University Board of Trustees.

Lake City Bank, a $6.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit

