Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. Of Louisiana Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend For 12Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHREVEPORT, La., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on July 23, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2025, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2025.
James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“This twelfth consecutive annual increase in our dividend rate, and 81st consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflects our continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders and confidence in the financial strength and long-term prospects for our Company. Based on our earnings for the trailing four fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025, the increase reflects a payout ratio of approximately 49.5%.”
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at .
Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could” or“may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
| Contact:
| Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
| James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and
| Chief Executive Officer
| (318) 222-1145
