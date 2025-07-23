Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. Of Louisiana Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend For 12Th Consecutive Year

James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“This twelfth consecutive annual increase in our dividend rate, and 81st consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflects our continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders and confidence in the financial strength and long-term prospects for our Company. Based on our earnings for the trailing four fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025, the increase reflects a payout ratio of approximately 49.5%.”

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its ten full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at .

