O'reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results



Second quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.1%

11% increase in second quarter diluted earnings per share to $0.78 $1.51 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date



SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the“Company” or“O'Reilly”) ( Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2 nd Quarter Financial Results

Brad Beckham, O'Reilly's CEO, commented,“I would like to thank our Team of over 92,000 Professional Parts People for their tremendous hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading customer service in each of our 6,483 stores. Team O'Reilly's dedication was reflected in our strong top-line performance this quarter with a comparable store sales increase of 4.1%, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team's unwavering commitment to executing on the fundamentals of our business translated our top-line results into an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, and we remain very confident in our Team's ability to continue to profitably grow our business and gain share in all the markets in which we operate.”

Sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $253 million, or 6%, to $4.53 billion from $4.27 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the second quarter increased 7% to $2.33 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $2.17 billion (or 50.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the second quarter increased 8% to $1.41 billion (or 31.2% of sales) from $1.30 billion (or 30.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the second quarter increased 6% to $914 million (or 20.2% of sales) from $863 million (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased $46 million, or 7%, to $669 million (or 14.8% of sales) from $623 million (or 14.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter increased 11% to $0.78 on 858 million shares versus $0.70 on 886 million shares for the same period one year ago. The Company completed a 15-for-1 forward stock split on June 10, 2025, and accordingly all share and per share data in current and comparable periods have been adjusted to reflect the split.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Mr. Beckham concluded,“As a result of our solid performance in the first half of 2025, we are increasing our full-year comparable store sales guidance to a range of 3% to 4.5%, which reflects our updated expectations based on the sales trends we are currently seeing in our business. During the first half of 2025, we opened 105 net, new stores across 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. We are also excited to have opened our 100th store in Mexico in July, an exciting milestone for our Team. We believe we are well positioned to achieve our target of 200 to 210 net, new stores during 2025.”

Sales for the first six months of 2025 increased $414 million, or 5%, to $8.66 billion from $8.25 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $4.45 billion (or 51.4% of sales) from $4.20 billion (or 50.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first six months of 2025 increased 8% to $2.79 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $2.59 billion (or 31.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first six months of 2025 increased 2% to $1.66 billion (or 19.1% of sales) from $1.62 billion (or 19.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first six months of 2025 increased $37 million, or 3%, to $1.21 billion (or 13.9% of sales) from $1.17 billion (or 14.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2025 increased 6% to $1.40 on 861 million shares versus $1.32 on 889 million shares for the same period one year ago.

2 nd Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.1% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.3% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 3.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, on top of 2.8% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $90.71, for a total investment of $617 million. During the first six months of 2025, the Company repurchased 13.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $88.65, for a total investment of $1.18 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 1.7 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $91.45, for a total investment of $160 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 1.46 billion shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $18.27, for a total aggregate investment of $26.59 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.16 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Updated Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company's updated guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data: