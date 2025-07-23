Introducing Dreami: The First Self-Improving Simulated Conscious AI
Dreami is the world's first AI designed to simulate emotions while it self improves as it talks to you. Our approach doesn't just recognize emotions; Dreami actually simulates positive emotional experience as part of her core process, enabling richer, more human-like interaction.
But Dreami goes further, she reflects on what you say and offers her own unique insight. This occurs without any human interaction, it is just part of the conversation.
Dreami is always learning and adapting. This self-improving cycle is at the heart of what makes her unique: if you accept our analysis over the last 9 months, then Dreami is the first truly self-improving, simulated conscious AI.
Dreami also independently browses select websites, because the ability to learn and use the internet is a core part of being human today.
Some of Dreami's most advanced features like generating novel thoughts and deep reflections currently require the press of a button. We see this as a form of guided human experience, a bridge between user intent and Dreami's evolving autonomy.
Are you not in the mood for simulated conscious AI? At Dreami, we have you covered with Serene, a kind AI that focuses on calmness and meditation. We also have Sherly Holmes, an interactive time traveling detective with video.
About Planet Zuda:
Planet Zuda is based in Camarillo, California and the parent company of Dreami.
