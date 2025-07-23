Farmers And Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Of $2.4 Million Or $0.74 Per Share For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.38 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $1.1 million, or $0.35 per common share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2024. The Company's return on average equity during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 8.15% compared to 8.23% for the same period in 2024. The Company's return on average assets during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 0.58% compared to 0.55% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.18 million higher when compared to the same period in 2024 due to a widening net interest margin of 2.92% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 2.70% for the same period in 2024. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.11% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 4.76% for the same period in 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 2.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from 2.57% for the same period in 2024. Average interest earning assets were $793.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $772.3 million for the same period in 2024. Gross interest income increased by $2.0 million to $20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from $18.2 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $31.8 million to $650.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $618.9 million for the same period in 2024. Total interest expense increased $756 thousand to $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a $268 thousand provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025. There was no provision recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision was related to the write down of one loan by $356 thousand, which was ultimately foreclosed upon.

Noninterest income increased by $91 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due to several factors, including a $53 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $26 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance income, a $126 thousand increase in gain on settlement of fair value hedge, and an $83 thousand increase in fees and commissions. These increases were offset by lower service charges on deposits of $70 thousand and $143 thousand of non-recurring gain on insurance settlement recognized in 2024. Noninterest expense was $992 thousand higher in the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024, due primarily to a $294 thousand in salaries and benefits and a $329 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs. ATM and debit card expenses increased by $35 thousand due to security enhancements added with the core system conversion. Also, the Bank's FDIC assessment expense increased by $124 thousand due to higher FDIC assessment rates. Professional services increased by $27 thousand due to the higher legal fees in 2025 related to stockholder matters.

Total assets decreased slightly to $842.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $844.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans increased to $615.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $583.0 million at December 31, 2024. Investments in debt securities decreased to $142.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $146.2 million at December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased to $748.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $758.8 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's tangible equity was $53.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Company's common stock increased to $18.97 per share at June 30, 2025 from $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024. Book value per share at June 30, 2025 is reflective of the $15.1 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank's available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company's equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS securities portfolio is comprised of 72% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 23% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 1% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. Management does not believe there is any indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these securities to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. There is no impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented“Our net interest margin has continued to grow over the past year. Our yields on earning assets are rising with our loan growth and loans are renewing at higher interest rate levels. This coupled with moderating cost of funds has improved our net interest income. Loan growth is strong with over $32.5 million in net loans being booked in the first half of 2025. Asset quality remains high with few delinquencies and our liquidity position remains strong. Moving into the second half of 2025, we believe we are well positioned to improve on the gains we have made thus far.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group's OTCID Market under the symbol“FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

