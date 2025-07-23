Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance Sheet (Period End)
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|76,624
|$
|73,319
|$
|75,998
|$
|78,346
|$
|66,808
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|83,741
|95,815
|252,846
|426,354
|124,103
|Cash and cash equivalents
|160,365
|169,134
|328,844
|504,700
|190,911
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|128,455
|130,889
|134,111
|137,681
|140,112
|Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses
|366,421
|364,503
|357,361
|354,100
|342,776
|Investments in equity securities
|1,801
|1,667
|2,506
|2,406
|2,995
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost
|36,482
|35,732
|38,980
|40,235
|37,438
|Loans held for sale
|17,774
|13,150
|16,653
|17,131
|28,176
|Loans and leases held for investment
|6,801,185
|6,833,037
|6,826,583
|6,730,734
|6,684,837
|Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(86,989
|)
|(87,790
|)
|(87,091
|)
|(86,041
|)
|(85,745
|)
|Net loans and leases held for investment
|6,714,196
|6,745,247
|6,739,492
|6,644,693
|6,599,092
|Premises and equipment, net
|47,140
|47,175
|46,671
|47,411
|48,174
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|27,278
|27,182
|28,531
|29,260
|29,985
|Goodwill
|175,510
|175,510
|175,510
|175,510
|175,510
|Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization
|7,967
|8,061
|8,309
|7,158
|7,701
|Bank owned life insurance
|140,086
|139,482
|139,351
|138,744
|137,823
|Accrued interest and other assets
|115,581
|117,435
|112,098
|106,708
|114,753
|Total assets
|$
|7,939,056
|$
|7,975,167
|$
|8,128,417
|$
|8,205,737
|$
|7,855,446
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,461,189
|$
|1,433,995
|$
|1,414,635
|$
|1,323,953
|$
|1,397,308
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|5,121,471
|5,224,503
|5,344,624
|5,530,195
|5,098,014
|Total deposits
|6,582,660
|6,658,498
|6,759,259
|6,854,148
|6,495,322
|Short-term borrowings
|6,271
|4,031
|11,181
|8,256
|11,781
|Long-term debt
|200,000
|175,000
|225,000
|225,000
|250,000
|Subordinated notes
|149,511
|149,386
|149,261
|149,136
|149,011
|Operating lease liabilities
|30,106
|30,062
|31,485
|32,246
|33,015
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|53,775
|54,718
|64,930
|59,880
|62,180
|Total liabilities
|7,022,323
|7,071,695
|7,241,116
|7,328,666
|7,001,309
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued
|157,784
|157,784
|157,784
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|301,640
|300,634
|302,829
|301,262
|300,166
|Retained earnings
|555,403
|541,776
|525,780
|512,938
|500,482
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit
|(34,969
|)
|(37,922
|)
|(43,992
|)
|(41,623
|)
|(54,124
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(63,125
|)
|(58,800
|)
|(55,100
|)
|(53,290
|)
|(50,171
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|916,733
|903,472
|887,301
|877,071
|854,137
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,939,056
|$
|7,975,167
|$
|8,128,417
|$
|8,205,737
|$
|7,855,446
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|Balance Sheet (Average)
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|06/30/25
|06/30/24
|Assets
|7,979,475
|$
|7,981,043
|$
|8,163,347
|$
|8,005,265
|$
|7,721,540
|$
|7,980,254
|$
|7,709,058
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|497,214
|500,078
|500,748
|493,334
|493,140
|498,638
|497,061
|Loans and leases, gross
|6,846,938
|6,856,503
|6,758,649
|6,730,791
|6,640,536
|6,851,694
|6,608,950
|Deposits
|6,633,250
|6,617,653
|6,804,483
|6,641,324
|6,353,752
|6,625,494
|6,328,804
|Shareholders' equity
|908,536
|896,811
|880,237
|864,406
|844,572
|902,706
|843,559
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|Commercial, financial and agricultural
|$
|1,052,246
|$
|1,034,361
|$
|1,037,835
|$
|1,044,043
|$
|1,055,332
|Real estate-commercial
|3,485,615
|3,546,402
|3,530,451
|3,442,083
|3,373,889
|Real estate-construction
|302,424
|281,785
|274,483
|285,616
|313,229
|Real estate-residential secured for business purpose
|535,210
|536,082
|536,095
|530,674
|532,628
|Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose
|984,166
|992,767
|994,972
|969,562
|952,665
|Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose
|195,014
|189,119
|186,836
|182,901
|179,150
|Loans to individuals
|14,069
|16,930
|21,250
|26,794
|26,430
|Lease financings
|232,441
|235,591
|244,661
|249,061
|251,514
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income
|6,801,185
|6,833,037
|6,826,583
|6,730,734
|6,684,837
|Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(86,989
|)
|(87,790
|)
|(87,091
|)
|(86,041
|)
|(85,745
|)
|Net loans and leases held for investment
|$
|6,714,196
|$
|6,745,247
|$
|6,739,492
|$
|6,644,693
|$
|6,599,092
|Asset Quality Data (Period End)
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale
|$
|27,909
|$
|11,126
|$
|12,667
|$
|15,319
|$
|16,200
|Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due
|125
|322
|321
|310
|205
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|28,034
|11,448
|12,988
|15,629
|16,405
|Other real estate owned
|22,471
|22,433
|20,141
|20,915
|20,007
|Repossessed assets
|80
|79
|76
|79
|149
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|50,585
|$
|33,960
|$
|33,205
|$
|36,623
|$
|36,561
|Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
|0.41
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.24
|%
|Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
|0.41
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.25
|%
|Nonperforming assets / Total assets
|0.64
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.47
|%
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|$
|86,989
|$
|87,790
|$
|87,091
|$
|86,041
|$
|85,745
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases
|311.69
|%
|789.05
|%
|687.54
|%
|561.66
|%
|529.29
|%
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases
|310.30
|%
|766.86
|%
|670.55
|%
|550.52
|%
|522.68
|%
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|06/30/25
|06/30/24
|Net loan and lease charge-offs
|$
|7,807
|$
|1,686
|$
|767
|$
|820
|$
|809
|$
|9,493
|$
|2,215
|Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases
|0.46
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.07
|%
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|For the period:
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|06/30/25
|06/30/24
|Interest income
|$
|105,706
|$
|103,416
|$
|107,476
|$
|106,438
|$
|99,832
|$
|209,122
|$
|198,441
|Interest expense
|46,165
|46,635
|52,004
|53,234
|48,805
|92,800
|95,947
|Net interest income
|59,541
|56,781
|55,472
|53,204
|51,027
|116,322
|102,494
|Provision for credit losses
|5,694
|2,311
|2,380
|1,414
|707
|8,005
|2,139
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|53,847
|54,470
|53,092
|51,790
|50,320
|108,317
|100,355
|Noninterest income:
|Trust fee income
|2,146
|2,161
|2,265
|2,110
|2,008
|4,307
|4,116
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,258
|2,194
|2,192
|2,037
|1,982
|4,452
|3,853
|Investment advisory commission and fee income
|5,460
|5,613
|5,457
|5,319
|5,238
|11,073
|10,432
|Insurance commission and fee income
|5,261
|6,889
|4,743
|5,238
|5,167
|12,150
|12,368
|Other service fee income
|3,147
|2,707
|3,473
|1,815
|3,044
|5,854
|9,459
|Bank owned life insurance income
|1,012
|1,959
|1,012
|921
|1,086
|2,971
|1,928
|Net gain on sales of investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Net gain on mortgage banking activities
|981
|647
|1,320
|1,296
|1,710
|1,628
|2,649
|Other income
|1,236
|245
|868
|1,396
|745
|1,481
|1,770
|Total noninterest income
|21,501
|22,415
|21,330
|20,150
|20,980
|43,916
|46,575
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries, benefits and commissions
|31,536
|30,826
|31,518
|30,702
|30,187
|62,362
|61,525
|Net occupancy
|2,739
|2,853
|2,751
|2,723
|2,679
|5,592
|5,551
|Equipment
|1,043
|1,122
|1,147
|1,107
|1,088
|2,165
|2,199
|Data processing
|4,408
|4,364
|4,146
|4,154
|4,161
|8,772
|8,656
|Professional fees
|1,597
|1,797
|1,669
|1,579
|1,466
|3,394
|3,154
|Marketing and advertising
|498
|353
|552
|490
|715
|851
|1,131
|Deposit insurance premiums
|1,074
|1,151
|1,102
|1,097
|1,098
|2,225
|2,233
|Intangible expenses
|131
|130
|155
|164
|188
|261
|375
|Other expense
|7,306
|6,732
|7,618
|6,536
|7,126
|14,038
|13,958
|Total noninterest expense
|50,332
|49,328
|50,658
|48,552
|48,708
|99,660
|98,782
|Income before taxes
|25,016
|27,557
|23,764
|23,388
|22,592
|52,573
|48,148
|Income tax expense
|5,038
|5,162
|4,823
|4,810
|4,485
|10,200
|9,736
|Net income
|$
|19,978
|$
|22,395
|$
|18,941
|$
|18,578
|$
|18,107
|$
|42,373
|$
|38,412
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.31
|Diluted
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.45
|$
|1.30
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.42
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|28,859,348
|29,000,567
|29,070,039
|29,132,948
|29,246,977
|28,929,123
|29,330,488
|Period end shares outstanding
|28,810,805
|28,962,648
|29,045,877
|29,081,108
|29,190,640
|28,810,805
|29,190,640
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|For the three months ended,
|For the six months ended,
|Profitability Ratios (annualized)
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|06/30/25
|06/30/24
|Return on average assets
|1.00
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|8.82
|%
|10.13
|%
|8.56
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.62
|%
|9.47
|%
|9.16
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)
|11.02
|%
|12.69
|%
|10.79
|%
|10.84
|%
|11.01
|%
|11.84
|%
|11.69
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.20
|%
|3.09
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.84
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.86
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|61.6
|%
|61.6
|%
|65.5
|%
|65.7
|%
|67.1
|%
|61.6
|%
|65.8
|%
|Capitalization Ratios
|Dividends declared to net income
|31.8
|%
|27.2
|%
|32.2
|%
|33.0
|%
|33.9
|%
|29.4
|%
|32.1
|%
|Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)
|11.55
|%
|11.33
|%
|10.92
|%
|10.69
|%
|10.87
|%
|11.55
|%
|10.87
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|9.52
|%
|9.31
|%
|8.92
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.81
|%
|9.52
|%
|8.81
|%
|Common equity book value per share
|$
|31.82
|$
|31.19
|$
|30.55
|$
|30.16
|$
|29.26
|$
|31.82
|$
|29.26
|Tangible common equity book value per share (1)
|$
|25.66
|$
|25.06
|$
|24.43
|$
|24.05
|$
|23.17
|$
|25.66
|$
|23.17
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.94
|%
|9.80
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.53
|%
|9.74
|%
|9.94
|%
|9.74
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.19
|%
|10.97
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.88
|%
|10.72
|%
|11.19
|%
|10.72
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.19
|%
|10.97
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.88
|%
|10.72
|%
|11.19
|%
|10.72
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|14.58
|%
|14.35
|%
|14.19
|%
|14.27
|%
|14.09
|%
|14.58
|%
|14.09
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
|(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
|(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended,
|Tax Equivalent Basis
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|$
|131,391
|$
|1,371
|4.19
|%
|$
|119,997
|$
|1,360
|4.60
|%
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
|-
|-
|-
|879
|4
|1.85
|Other debt and equity securities
|497,214
|3,962
|3.20
|499,199
|4,019
|3.27
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
|36,711
|671
|7.33
|37,561
|687
|7.42
|Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
|665,316
|6,004
|3.62
|657,636
|6,070
|3.74
|Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
|1,005,784
|17,686
|7.05
|990,860
|17,020
|6.97
|Real estate-commercial and construction loans
|3,692,262
|54,165
|5.88
|3,704,232
|52,676
|5.77
|Real estate-residential loans
|1,727,381
|21,772
|5.06
|1,729,146
|21,542
|5.05
|Loans to individuals
|15,575
|337
|8.68
|19,438
|393
|8.20
|Tax-exempt loans and leases
|228,856
|2,966
|5.20
|230,133
|2,861
|5.04
|Lease financings
|177,080
|3,192
|7.23
|182,694
|3,240
|7.19
|Gross loans and leases
|6,846,938
|100,118
|5.86
|6,856,503
|97,732
|5.78
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,512,254
|106,122
|5.67
|7,514,139
|103,802
|5.60
|Cash and due from banks
|55,335
|56,690
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(88,127
|)
|(87,822
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|47,299
|46,852
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|26,948
|27,761
|Other assets
|425,766
|423,423
|Total assets
|$
|7,979,475
|$
|7,981,043
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking deposits
|$
|1,216,909
|$
|7,800
|2.57
|%
|$
|1,222,012
|$
|7,075
|2.35
|%
|Money market savings
|1,754,428
|16,945
|3.87
|1,840,194
|18,035
|3.97
|Regular savings
|700,762
|749
|0.43
|702,543
|763
|0.44
|Time deposits
|1,541,008
|16,261
|4.23
|1,476,495
|16,106
|4.42
|Total time and interest-bearing deposits
|5,213,107
|41,755
|3.21
|5,241,244
|41,979
|3.25
|Short-term borrowings
|5,254
|1
|0.08
|6,909
|14
|0.82
|Long-term debt
|200,549
|2,128
|4.26
|217,500
|2,361
|4.40
|Subordinated notes
|149,444
|2,281
|6.12
|149,319
|2,281
|6.20
|Total borrowings
|355,247
|4,410
|4.98
|373,728
|4,656
|5.05
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,568,354
|46,165
|3.33
|5,614,972
|46,635
|3.37
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,420,143
|1,376,409
|Operating lease liabilities
|29,802
|30,675
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|52,640
|62,176
|Total liabilities
|7,070,939
|7,084,232
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|6,988,497
|2.65
|6,991,381
|2.71
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|301,016
|302,653
|Retained earnings and other equity
|449,736
|436,374
|Total shareholders' equity
|908,536
|896,811
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,979,475
|$
|7,981,043
|Net interest income
|$
|59,957
|$
|57,167
|Net interest spread
|2.34
|2.23
|Effect of net interest-free funding sources
|0.86
|0.86
|Net interest margin
|3.20
|%
|3.09
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|134.91
|%
|133.82
|%
|* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
|Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
|Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $554 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
|Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|Tax Equivalent Basis
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|$
|131,391
|$
|1,371
|4.19
|%
|$
|84,546
|$
|1,108
|5.27
|%
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
|-
|-
|-
|1,269
|7
|2.22
|Other debt and equity securities
|497,214
|3,962
|3.20
|491,871
|3,741
|3.06
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
|36,711
|671
|7.33
|37,286
|700
|7.55
|Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
|665,316
|6,004
|3.62
|614,972
|5,556
|3.63
|Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
|1,005,784
|17,686
|7.05
|983,615
|17,447
|7.13
|Real estate-commercial and construction loans
|3,692,262
|54,165
|5.88
|3,549,206
|50,577
|5.73
|Real estate-residential loans
|1,727,381
|21,772
|5.06
|1,660,489
|20,413
|4.94
|Loans to individuals
|15,575
|337
|8.68
|26,821
|542
|8.13
|Tax-exempt loans and leases
|228,856
|2,966
|5.20
|230,495
|2,476
|4.32
|Lease financings
|177,080
|3,192
|7.23
|189,910
|3,105
|6.58
|Gross loans and leases
|6,846,938
|100,118
|5.86
|6,640,536
|94,560
|5.73
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,512,254
|106,122
|5.67
|7,255,508
|100,116
|5.55
|Cash and due from banks
|55,335
|56,387
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(88,127
|)
|(86,293
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|47,299
|48,725
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|26,948
|30,344
|Other assets
|425,766
|416,869
|Total assets
|$
|7,979,475
|$
|7,721,540
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking deposits
|$
|1,216,909
|$
|7,800
|2.57
|%
|$
|1,094,150
|$
|7,311
|2.69
|%
|Money market savings
|1,754,428
|16,945
|3.87
|1,692,759
|19,131
|4.55
|Regular savings
|700,762
|749
|0.43
|759,960
|929
|0.49
|Time deposits
|1,541,008
|16,261
|4.23
|1,422,113
|16,134
|4.56
|Total time and interest-bearing deposits
|5,213,107
|41,755
|3.21
|4,968,982
|43,505
|3.52
|Short-term borrowings
|5,254
|1
|0.08
|29,506
|242
|2.30
|Long-term debt
|200,549
|2,128
|4.26
|250,000
|2,777
|4.47
|Subordinated notes
|149,444
|2,281
|6.12
|148,943
|2,281
|6.16
|Total borrowings
|355,247
|4,410
|4.98
|428,449
|5,300
|4.98
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,568,354
|46,165
|3.33
|5,397,431
|48,805
|3.64
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,420,143
|1,384,770
|Operating lease liabilities
|29,802
|33,382
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|52,640
|61,385
|Total liabilities
|7,070,939
|6,876,968
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|6,988,497
|2.65
|6,782,201
|2.89
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|301,016
|299,426
|Retained earnings and other equity
|449,736
|387,362
|Total shareholders' equity
|908,536
|844,572
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,979,475
|$
|7,721,540
|Net interest income
|$
|59,957
|$
|51,311
|Net interest spread
|2.34
|1.91
|Effect of net interest-free funding sources
|0.86
|0.93
|Net interest margin
|3.20
|%
|2.84
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|134.91
|%
|134.43
|%
|* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
|Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
|Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $689 thousand and $698 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|Tax Equivalent Basis
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|$
|125,725
|$
|2,731
|4.38
|%
|$
|102,696
|$
|2,717
|5.32
|%
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions*
|437
|4
|1.85
|1,610
|19
|2.37
|Other debt and equity securities
|498,201
|7,981
|3.23
|495,451
|7,388
|3.00
|Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock
|37,134
|1,358
|7.37
|38,201
|1,424
|7.50
|Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets
|661,497
|12,074
|3.68
|637,958
|11,548
|3.64
|Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans
|998,363
|34,706
|7.01
|959,132
|33,970
|7.12
|Real estate-commercial and construction loans
|3,698,214
|106,841
|5.83
|3,562,174
|101,218
|5.71
|Real estate-residential loans
|1,728,259
|43,314
|5.05
|1,639,339
|39,968
|4.90
|Loans to individuals
|17,495
|730
|8.41
|27,068
|1,090
|8.10
|Tax-exempt loans and leases
|229,491
|5,827
|5.12
|231,437
|4,940
|4.29
|Lease financings
|179,872
|6,432
|7.21
|189,800
|6,274
|6.65
|Gross loans and leases
|6,851,694
|197,850
|5.82
|6,608,950
|187,460
|5.70
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,513,191
|209,924
|5.63
|7,246,908
|199,008
|5.52
|Cash and due from banks
|56,009
|55,628
|Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases
|(87,975
|)
|(86,394
|)
|Premises and equipment, net
|47,076
|49,659
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|27,352
|30,733
|Other assets
|424,601
|412,524
|Total assets
|$
|7,980,254
|$
|7,709,058
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking deposits
|$
|1,219,446
|$
|14,875
|2.46
|%
|$
|1,137,423
|$
|15,529
|2.75
|%
|Money market savings
|1,797,074
|34,980
|3.93
|1,699,025
|38,351
|4.54
|Regular savings
|701,648
|1,512
|0.43
|764,943
|1,834
|0.48
|Time deposits
|1,508,930
|32,367
|4.33
|1,330,496
|29,764
|4.50
|Total time and interest-bearing deposits
|5,227,098
|83,734
|3.23
|4,931,887
|85,478
|3.49
|Short-term borrowings
|6,076
|15
|0.50
|19,816
|247
|2.51
|Long-term debt
|208,978
|4,489
|4.33
|271,243
|5,660
|4.20
|Subordinated notes
|149,382
|4,562
|6.16
|148,881
|4,562
|6.16
|Total borrowings
|364,436
|9,066
|5.02
|439,940
|10,469
|4.79
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|5,591,534
|92,800
|3.35
|5,371,827
|95,947
|3.59
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,398,396
|1,396,917
|Operating lease liabilities
|30,236
|33,774
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|57,382
|62,981
|Total liabilities
|7,077,548
|6,865,499
|Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")
|6,989,930
|2.68
|6,768,744
|2.85
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|157,784
|157,784
|Additional paid-in capital
|301,830
|300,052
|Retained earnings and other equity
|443,092
|385,723
|Total shareholders' equity
|902,706
|843,559
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|7,980,254
|$
|7,709,058
|Net interest income
|$
|117,124
|$
|103,061
|Net interest spread
|2.28
|1.93
|Effect of net interest-free funding sources
|0.86
|0.93
|Net interest margin
|3.14
|%
|2.86
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|134.37
|%
|134.91
|%
|* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.
|Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
|Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
|Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 have been calculated using the Corporation's federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Industry Description
|Total Outstanding Balance
|% of Commercial Loan Portfolio
|CRE - Retail
|$
|453,445
|8.4
|%
|Animal Production
|401,946
|7.5
|CRE - Multi-family
|360,345
|6.7
|CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment
|279,322
|5.2
|CRE - Office
|262,374
|4.9
|Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)
|222,878
|4.1
|CRE - Industrial / Warehouse
|222,234
|4.1
|Specialty Trade Contractors
|197,138
|3.7
|Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
|167,978
|3.1
|Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)
|154,166
|2.9
|Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods
|140,876
|2.6
|Repair and Maintenance
|135,318
|2.5
|Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers
|132,852
|2.5
|Crop Production
|113,684
|2.1
|CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential
|113,422
|2.1
|Wood Product Manufacturing
|99,041
|1.8
|Food Services and Drinking Places
|88,822
|1.7
|Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing
|87,750
|1.6
|Administrative and Support Services
|86,092
|1.6
|Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services
|85,567
|1.6
|Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
|81,836
|1.5
|Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)
|76,957
|1.4
|CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial
|76,067
|1.4
|Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
|72,635
|1.4
|Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries
|69,971
|1.3
|Education
|65,839
|1.2
|Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups
|65,568
|1.2
|Personal and Laundry Services
|63,886
|1.2
|Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage
|63,531
|1.2
|Food Manufacturing
|53,682
|1.0
|Industries with >$50 million in outstandings
|$
|4,495,222
|83.6
|%
|Industries with <$50 million in outstandings
|$
|880,273
|16.4
|%
|Total Commercial Loans
|$
|5,375,495
|100.0
|%
|Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
|Total Outstanding Balance
|Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose
|984,166
|Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose
|195,014
|Loans to Individuals
|14,069
|Lease Financings
|232,441
|Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings
|$
|1,425,690
|Total
|$
|6,801,185
|Univest Financial Corporation
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|June 30, 2025
|Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
|Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
|As of or for the three months ended,
|As of or for the six months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|06/30/25
|03/31/25
|12/31/24
|09/30/24
|06/30/24
|06/30/25
|06/30/24
|Net income
|$
|19,978
|$
|22,395
|$
|18,941
|$
|18,578
|$
|18,107
|$
|42,373
|$
|38,412
|Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
|103
|103
|122
|130
|149
|206
|296
|Net income before amortization of intangibles
|$
|20,081
|$
|22,498
|$
|19,063
|$
|18,708
|$
|18,256
|$
|42,579
|$
|38,708
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|916,733
|$
|903,472
|$
|887,301
|$
|877,071
|$
|854,137
|$
|916,733
|$
|854,137
|Goodwill
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|Other intangibles (a)
|(2,040
|)
|(2,104
|)
|(2,263
|)
|(2,147
|)
|(2,157
|)
|(2,040
|)
|(2,157
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|739,183
|$
|725,858
|$
|709,528
|$
|699,414
|$
|676,470
|$
|739,183
|$
|676,470
|Total assets
|$
|7,939,056
|$
|7,975,167
|$
|8,128,417
|$
|8,205,737
|$
|7,855,446
|$
|7,939,056
|$
|7,855,446
|Goodwill
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|Other intangibles (a)
|(2,040
|)
|(2,104
|)
|(2,263
|)
|(2,147
|)
|(2,157
|)
|(2,040
|)
|(2,157
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|7,761,506
|$
|7,797,553
|$
|7,950,644
|$
|8,028,080
|$
|7,677,779
|$
|7,761,506
|$
|7,677,779
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|908,536
|$
|896,811
|$
|880,237
|$
|864,406
|$
|844,572
|$
|902,706
|$
|843,559
|Average goodwill
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|(175,510
|)
|Average other intangibles (a)
|(2,068
|)
|(2,162
|)
|(2,146
|)
|(2,086
|)
|(2,222
|)
|(2,114
|)
|(2,271
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|730,958
|$
|719,139
|$
|702,581
|$
|686,810
|$
|666,840
|$
|725,082
|$
|665,778
|(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
