Las Vegas Sands Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Exhibit 1
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casino
|
|
$ 2,415
|
|
$ 2,035
|
|
$ 4,542
|
|
$ 4,263
|
Rooms
|
|
345
|
|
313
|
|
669
|
|
643
|
Food and beverage
|
|
147
|
|
148
|
|
288
|
|
298
|
Mall
|
|
187
|
|
174
|
|
373
|
|
348
|
Convention, retail and other
|
|
81
|
|
91
|
|
165
|
|
168
|
Net revenues
|
|
3,175
|
|
2,761
|
|
6,037
|
|
5,720
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resort operations
|
|
1,846
|
|
1,691
|
|
3,569
|
|
3,449
|
Corporate
|
|
69
|
|
69
|
|
142
|
|
147
|
Pre-opening
|
|
9
|
|
3
|
|
13
|
|
6
|
Development
|
|
69
|
|
61
|
|
138
|
|
114
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
371
|
|
316
|
|
733
|
|
636
|
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
|
|
20
|
|
14
|
|
35
|
|
30
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
|
8
|
|
16
|
|
15
|
|
30
|
|
|
2,392
|
|
2,170
|
|
4,645
|
|
4,412
|
Operating income
|
|
783
|
|
591
|
|
1,392
|
|
1,308
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
42
|
|
80
|
|
84
|
|
151
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
(194)
|
|
(186)
|
|
(368)
|
|
(368)
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
(22)
|
|
11
|
|
(23)
|
|
5
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
|
-
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
609
|
|
496
|
|
1,080
|
|
1,096
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(90)
|
|
(72)
|
|
(153)
|
|
(89)
|
Net income
|
|
519
|
|
424
|
|
927
|
|
1,007
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(58)
|
|
(71)
|
|
(114)
|
|
(160)
|
Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|
|
$ 461
|
|
$ 353
|
|
$ 813
|
|
$ 847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.66
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 1.15
|
|
$ 1.14
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 0.66
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 1.15
|
|
$ 1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
695
|
|
740
|
|
704
|
|
745
|
Diluted
|
|
696
|
|
741
|
|
704
|
|
747
|
Exhibit 2
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Venetian Macao
|
$ 663
|
|
$ 686
|
|
$ 1,301
|
|
$ 1,457
|
The Londoner Macao
|
642
|
|
444
|
|
1,171
|
|
1,006
|
The Parisian Macao
|
194
|
|
265
|
|
421
|
|
495
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
194
|
|
250
|
|
402
|
|
392
|
Sands Macao
|
71
|
|
79
|
|
146
|
|
155
|
Ferry Operations and Other
|
33
|
|
30
|
|
65
|
|
60
|
Macao Operations
|
1,797
|
|
1,754
|
|
3,506
|
|
3,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
1,388
|
|
1,016
|
|
2,551
|
|
2,174
|
Intercompany Royalties
|
67
|
|
63
|
|
128
|
|
126
|
Intersegment Eliminations(1)
|
(77)
|
|
(72)
|
|
(148)
|
|
(145)
|
|
|
$ 3,175
|
|
$ 2,761
|
|
$ 6,037
|
|
$ 5,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Venetian Macao
|
$ 236
|
|
$ 262
|
|
$ 461
|
|
$ 576
|
The Londoner Macao
|
205
|
|
103
|
|
358
|
|
275
|
The Parisian Macao
|
44
|
|
83
|
|
110
|
|
154
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
66
|
|
100
|
|
140
|
|
136
|
Sands Macao
|
9
|
|
10
|
|
19
|
|
22
|
Ferry Operations and Other
|
6
|
|
3
|
|
13
|
|
8
|
Macao Operations
|
566
|
|
561
|
|
1,101
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
768
|
|
512
|
|
1,373
|
|
1,109
|
|
$ 1,334
|
|
$ 1,073
|
|
$ 2,474
|
|
$ 2,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues
|
The Venetian Macao
|
35.6 %
|
|
38.2 %
|
|
35.4 %
|
|
39.5 %
|
The Londoner Macao
|
31.9 %
|
|
23.2 %
|
|
30.6 %
|
|
27.3 %
|
The Parisian Macao
|
22.7 %
|
|
31.3 %
|
|
26.1 %
|
|
31.1 %
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
34.0 %
|
|
40.0 %
|
|
34.8 %
|
|
34.7 %
|
Sands Macao
|
12.7 %
|
|
12.7 %
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
14.2 %
|
Ferry Operations and Other
|
18.2 %
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
20.0 %
|
|
13.3 %
|
Macao Operations
|
31.5 %
|
|
32.0 %
|
|
31.4 %
|
|
32.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
55.3 %
|
|
50.4 %
|
|
53.8 %
|
|
51.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
42.0 %
|
|
38.9 %
|
|
41.0 %
|
|
39.9 %
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.
|
Exhibit 3
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
The following is a reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 519
|
|
$ 424
|
|
$ 927
|
|
$ 1,007
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
90
|
|
72
|
|
153
|
|
89
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
Other (income) expense
|
22
|
|
(11)
|
|
23
|
|
(5)
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
194
|
|
186
|
|
368
|
|
368
|
Interest income
|
(42)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(84)
|
|
(151)
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
8
|
|
16
|
|
15
|
|
30
|
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
|
20
|
|
14
|
|
35
|
|
30
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
371
|
|
316
|
|
733
|
|
636
|
Development expense
|
69
|
|
61
|
|
138
|
|
114
|
Pre-opening expense
|
9
|
|
3
|
|
13
|
|
6
|
Stock-based compensation(1)
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
6
|
|
9
|
Corporate expense
|
69
|
|
69
|
|
142
|
|
147
|
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 1,334
|
|
$ 1,073
|
|
$ 2,474
|
|
$ 2,280
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
During the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $17 million and $14 million, respectively, of which $12 million and $11 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
|
|
|
During the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $26 million and $34 million, respectively, of which $20 million and $25 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.
|
Exhibit 4
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
The following is a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income attributable to LVS
|
|
$ 461
|
|
$ 353
|
|
$ 813
|
|
$ 847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-opening expense
|
|
9
|
|
3
|
|
13
|
|
6
|
Development expense
|
|
69
|
|
61
|
|
138
|
|
114
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
|
8
|
|
16
|
|
15
|
|
30
|
Other (income) expense
|
|
22
|
|
(11)
|
|
23
|
|
(5)
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1)
|
|
(14)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(28)
|
|
(24)
|
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
|
|
(8)
|
|
2
|
|
(11)
|
|
(5)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to LVS
|
|
$ 547
|
|
$ 411
|
|
$ 968
|
|
$ 963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following is a reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Per diluted share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to LVS
|
|
$ 0.66
|
|
$ 0.48
|
|
$ 1.15
|
|
$ 1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-opening expense
|
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.01
|
Development expense
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.20
|
|
0.15
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.04
|
Other (income) expense
|
|
0.03
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.03
|
|
(0.01)
|
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
Income tax impact on net income adjustments
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
(0.03)
|
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
|
$ 0.79
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
$ 1.38
|
|
$ 1.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
696
|
|
741
|
|
704
|
|
747
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.
|
Exhibit 5
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
The following reflects the impact on Net Revenues for hold-adjusted win percentage:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Macao Operations
|
$ (11)
|
|
$ 6
|
Marina Bay Sands(1)
|
(137)
|
|
(59)
|
|
$ (148)
|
|
$ (53)
|
|
|
|
|
The following reflects the impact on Adjusted Property EBITDA for hold-adjusted win percentage:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Macao Operations
|
$ (7)
|
|
$ 4
|
Marina Bay Sands(1)
|
(107)
|
|
(46)
|
|
$ (114)
|
|
$ (42)
|
____________________
|
Note:
|
These amounts represent the estimated impact of the hold adjustment that would have occurred had the company's current period Rolling Chip win percentage equaled 3.30% for the Macao operations and 3.70% for Marina Bay Sands. Included are the estimated commissions paid, discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers, gaming taxes and bad debt expense that would have been incurred or avoided.
|
|
|
(1)
|
We revised the expected Rolling Chip win percentage from 3.30% to 3.70% during the three months ended March 31, 2025, due to the increase in Rolling Chip win percentage experienced over the last several years. The prior year non-GAAP expected Rolling Chip win percentage for Marina Bay Sands has also been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.
|
Exhibit 6
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Casino Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Venetian Macao:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table games win per unit per day(1)
|
|
$ 9,710
|
|
$ 9,234
|
|
$ 9,271
|
|
$ 10,045
|
Slot machine win per unit per day(2)
|
|
$ 305
|
|
$ 363
|
|
$ 336
|
|
$ 397
|
Average number of table games
|
|
658
|
|
724
|
|
663
|
|
705
|
Average number of slot machines
|
|
1,651
|
|
1,639
|
|
1,667
|
|
1,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Londoner Macao:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table games win per unit per day(1)
|
|
$ 11,904
|
|
$ 11,180
|
|
$ 11,194
|
|
$ 10,896
|
Slot machine win per unit per day(2)
|
|
$ 591
|
|
$ 500
|
|
$ 506
|
|
$ 491
|
Average number of table games
|
|
523
|
|
385
|
|
509
|
|
438
|
Average number of slot machines
|
|
1,566
|
|
1,228
|
|
1,562
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Parisian Macao:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table games win per unit per day(1)
|
|
$ 6,850
|
|
$ 6,982
|
|
$ 7,552
|
|
$ 7,048
|
Slot machine win per unit per day(2)
|
|
$ 273
|
|
$ 442
|
|
$ 278
|
|
$ 415
|
Average number of table games
|
|
228
|
|
342
|
|
238
|
|
310
|
Average number of slot machines
|
|
1,412
|
|
980
|
|
1,352
|
|
907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table games win per unit per day(1)
|
|
$ 19,300
|
|
$ 25,969
|
|
$ 20,460
|
|
$ 21,653
|
Slot machine win per unit per day(2)
|
|
$ 92
|
|
$ 276
|
|
$ 99
|
|
$ 142
|
Average number of table games
|
|
105
|
|
108
|
|
105
|
|
101
|
Average number of slot machines
|
|
53
|
|
13
|
|
51
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sands Macao:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table games win per unit per day(1)
|
|
$ 5,435
|
|
$ 8,140
|
|
$ 5,774
|
|
$ 7,412
|
Slot machine win per unit per day(2)
|
|
$ 256
|
|
$ 279
|
|
$ 246
|
|
$ 298
|
Average number of table games
|
|
116
|
|
94
|
|
114
|
|
99
|
Average number of slot machines
|
|
761
|
|
635
|
|
779
|
|
603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marina Bay Sands:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table games win per unit per day(1)
|
|
$ 21,003
|
|
$ 14,405
|
|
$ 18,928
|
|
$ 16,031
|
Slot machine win per unit per day(2)
|
|
$ 1,052
|
|
$ 906
|
|
$ 992
|
|
$ 901
|
Average number of table games
|
|
539
|
|
493
|
|
541
|
|
502
|
Average number of slot machines
|
|
2,959
|
|
2,930
|
|
2,979
|
|
2,936
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
|
Exhibit 7
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
The Venetian Macao
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casino
|
$ 524
|
|
$ 556
|
|
$ (32)
|
Rooms
|
50
|
|
50
|
|
-
|
Food and beverage
|
15
|
|
16
|
|
(1)
|
Mall
|
62
|
|
55
|
|
7
|
Convention, retail and other
|
12
|
|
9
|
|
3
|
Net revenues
|
$ 663
|
|
$ 686
|
|
$ (23)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 236
|
|
$ 262
|
|
$ (26)
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
35.6 %
|
|
38.2 %
|
|
(2.6) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaming Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Chip volume
|
$ 859
|
|
$ 795
|
|
$ 64
|
Rolling Chip win %(1)
|
3.57 %
|
|
4.86 %
|
|
(1.29) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Rolling Chip drop
|
$ 2,348
|
|
$ 2,325
|
|
$ 23
|
Non-Rolling Chip win %
|
23.5 %
|
|
24.5 %
|
|
(1.0) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slot handle
|
$ 1,372
|
|
$ 1,548
|
|
$ (176)
|
Slot hold %
|
3.3 %
|
|
3.5 %
|
|
(0.2) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy %
|
98.6 %
|
|
96.4 %
|
|
2.2 pts
|
Average daily room rate (ADR)
|
$ 195
|
|
$ 198
|
|
$ (3)
|
Revenue per available room (RevPAR)
|
$ 192
|
|
$ 191
|
|
$ 1
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
The Londoner Macao
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casino
|
$ 495
|
|
$ 318
|
|
$ 177
|
Rooms
|
95
|
|
77
|
|
18
|
Food and beverage
|
27
|
|
22
|
|
5
|
Mall
|
21
|
|
17
|
|
4
|
Convention, retail and other
|
4
|
|
10
|
|
(6)
|
Net revenues
|
$ 642
|
|
$ 444
|
|
$ 198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 205
|
|
$ 103
|
|
$ 102
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
31.9 %
|
|
23.2 %
|
|
8.7 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaming Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Chip volume
|
$ 2,090
|
|
$ 2,357
|
|
$ (267)
|
Rolling Chip win %(1)
|
4.09 %
|
|
2.47 %
|
|
1.62 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Rolling Chip drop
|
$ 2,196
|
|
$ 1,647
|
|
$ 549
|
Non-Rolling Chip win %
|
21.9 %
|
|
20.3 %
|
|
1.6 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slot handle
|
$ 2,114
|
|
$ 1,546
|
|
$ 568
|
Slot hold %
|
4.0 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
0.4 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy %
|
93.3 %
|
|
94.4 %
|
|
(1.1) pts
|
Average daily room rate (ADR)
|
$ 259
|
|
$ 195
|
|
$ 64
|
Revenue per available room (RevPAR)
|
$ 242
|
|
$ 184
|
|
$ 58
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
The Parisian Macao
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casino
|
$ 143
|
|
$ 207
|
|
$ (64)
|
Rooms
|
34
|
|
32
|
|
2
|
Food and beverage
|
11
|
|
17
|
|
(6)
|
Mall
|
5
|
|
7
|
|
(2)
|
Convention, retail and other
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
(1)
|
Net revenues
|
$ 194
|
|
$ 265
|
|
$ (71)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 44
|
|
$ 83
|
|
$ (39)
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
22.7 %
|
|
31.3 %
|
|
(8.6) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaming Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Chip volume(1)
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
Rolling Chip win %
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
|
- pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Rolling Chip drop
|
$ 663
|
|
$ 1,088
|
|
$ (425)
|
Non-Rolling Chip win %
|
21.4 %
|
|
20.0 %
|
|
1.4 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slot handle
|
$ 872
|
|
$ 943
|
|
$ (71)
|
Slot hold %
|
4.0 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
(0.2) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy %
|
99.2 %
|
|
95.7 %
|
|
3.5 pts
|
Average daily room rate (ADR)
|
$ 147
|
|
$ 147
|
|
$ -
|
Revenue per available room (RevPAR)
|
$ 146
|
|
$ 141
|
|
$ 5
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
Rolling Chip tables were made available based on demand beginning in March 2024.
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casino
|
$ 122
|
|
$ 178
|
|
$ (56)
|
Rooms
|
28
|
|
25
|
|
3
|
Food and beverage
|
7
|
|
8
|
|
(1)
|
Mall
|
37
|
|
38
|
|
(1)
|
Convention, retail and other
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
(1)
|
Net revenues
|
$ 194
|
|
$ 250
|
|
$ (56)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 66
|
|
$ 100
|
|
$ (34)
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
34.0 %
|
|
40.0 %
|
|
(6.0) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaming Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Chip volume
|
$ 1,399
|
|
$ 2,449
|
|
$ (1,050)
|
Rolling Chip win %(1)
|
2.72 %
|
|
3.32 %
|
|
(0.60) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Rolling Chip drop
|
$ 655
|
|
$ 748
|
|
$ (93)
|
Non-Rolling Chip win %
|
22.3 %
|
|
23.4 %
|
|
(1.1) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slot handle(2)
|
$ 19
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 18
|
Slot hold %
|
2.3 %
|
|
23.4 %
|
|
(21.1) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy %
|
92.1 %
|
|
88.2 %
|
|
3.9 pts
|
Average daily room rate (ADR)
|
$ 502
|
|
$ 489
|
|
$ 13
|
Revenue per available room (RevPAR)
|
$ 462
|
|
$ 432
|
|
$ 30
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
|
|
(2)
|
During the prior year, a majority of the slot machines were temporarily relocated to other properties, with the remaining slot machines reserved for high-end patrons.
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Sands Macao
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casino
|
$ 63
|
|
$ 70
|
|
$ (7)
|
Rooms
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
(1)
|
Food and beverage
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
Convention, retail and other
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Net revenues
|
$ 71
|
|
$ 79
|
|
$ (8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 9
|
|
$ 10
|
|
$ (1)
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
12.7 %
|
|
12.7 %
|
|
- pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaming Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Chip volume
|
$ 23
|
|
$ 24
|
|
$ (1)
|
Rolling Chip win %(1)
|
5.60 %
|
|
4.65 %
|
|
0.95 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Rolling Chip drop
|
$ 389
|
|
$ 401
|
|
$ (12)
|
Non-Rolling Chip win %
|
14.4 %
|
|
17.1 %
|
|
(2.7) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slot handle
|
$ 589
|
|
$ 542
|
|
$ 47
|
Slot hold %
|
3.0 %
|
|
3.0 %
|
|
- pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy %
|
99.4 %
|
|
99.0 %
|
|
0.4 pts
|
Average daily room rate (ADR)
|
$ 176
|
|
$ 172
|
|
$ 4
|
Revenue per available room (RevPAR)
|
$ 175
|
|
$ 170
|
|
$ 5
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Marina Bay Sands
|
June 30,
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Casino
|
$ 1,068
|
|
$ 706
|
|
$ 362
|
Rooms
|
134
|
|
124
|
|
10
|
Food and beverage
|
84
|
|
82
|
|
2
|
Mall
|
62
|
|
58
|
|
4
|
Convention, retail and other
|
40
|
|
46
|
|
(6)
|
Net revenues
|
$ 1,388
|
|
$ 1,016
|
|
$ 372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Property EBITDA
|
$ 768
|
|
$ 512
|
|
$ 256
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
55.3 %
|
|
50.4 %
|
|
4.9 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gaming Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Chip volume
|
$ 8,945
|
|
$ 6,075
|
|
$ 2,870
|
Rolling Chip win %(1)
|
5.26 %
|
|
4.68 %
|
|
0.58 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Rolling Chip drop
|
$ 2,360
|
|
$ 2,039
|
|
$ 321
|
Non-Rolling Chip win %
|
23.7 %
|
|
17.8 %
|
|
5.9 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slot handle
|
$ 6,192
|
|
$ 5,994
|
|
$ 198
|
Slot hold %
|
4.6 %
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
0.6 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy %
|
95.0 %
|
|
95.3 %
|
|
(0.3) pts
|
Average daily room rate (ADR)
|
$ 888
|
|
$ 797
|
|
$ 91
|
Revenue per available room (RevPAR)
|
$ 844
|
|
$ 759
|
|
$ 85
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.70% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
We revised the expected Rolling Chip win percentage during the three months ended March 31, 2025, due to the increase in Rolling Chip win percentage experienced over the last several years. The prior year has also been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
TTM
June 30,
|
(Dollars in millions except per square foot data)
|
|
Gross
|
|
Operating
|
|
Operating
|
|
Gross
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
Tenant Sales
|
Shoppes at Venetian
|
|
$ 62
|
|
$ 56
|
|
90.3 %
|
|
825,079
|
|
85.1 %
|
|
$ 1,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shoppes at Four Seasons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luxury Retail
|
|
28
|
|
25
|
|
89.3 %
|
|
164,144
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
5,295
|
Other Stores(3)
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
88.9 %
|
|
83,538
|
|
84.2 %
|
|
2,036
|
|
|
37
|
|
33
|
|
89.2 %
|
|
247,682
|
|
94.7 %
|
|
4,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shoppes at Londoner
|
|
21
|
|
17
|
|
81.0 %
|
|
517,603
|
|
75.6 %
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shoppes at Parisian
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
60.0 %
|
|
259,506
|
|
74.8 %
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Cotai Strip in Macao
|
|
125
|
|
109
|
|
87.2 %
|
|
1,849,870
|
|
82.3 %
|
|
1,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
|
|
62
|
|
56
|
|
90.3 %
|
|
620,513
|
|
98.8 %
|
|
2,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$ 187
|
|
$ 165
|
|
88.2 %
|
|
2,470,383
|
|
86.4 %
|
|
$ 2,243
|
____________________
|
Note:
|
This table excludes the results of our retail outlets at Sands Macao.
|
|
|
(1)
|
Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.
|
|
|
(3)
|
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, approximately 14,000 square feet of space was removed from the gross leasable area as it was taken off the market and not available for leasing.
SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment