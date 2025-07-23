Las Vegas Sands Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025



Net Revenue of $3.18 billion and Net Income of $519 million

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $1.33 billion

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA of $566 million

High Hold on Rolling Play in Macao Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $7 million

Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $768 million

High Hold on Rolling Play at Marina Bay Sands Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $107 million LVS Repurchased $800 million of Common Stock

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ), the leading global developer and operator of Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore as we realize the benefits from our recently completed capital investment programs in both markets," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Macao, our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us well for future growth.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands once again delivered record financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia expands.

"Our financial strength and industry-leading cash flow continue to support our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets and our program to return excess capital to stockholders.

"We repurchased $800 million of LVS shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase program to continue to return excess capital to stockholders."

Net revenue was $3.18 billion, compared to $2.76 billion in the prior year quarter. Operating income was $783 million, compared to $591 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $519 million, compared to $424 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.33 billion, compared to $1.07 billion in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased 2.5% to $1.79 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net income for SCL was $214 million, compared to $246 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $194 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $186 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average debt balance was $15.85 billion during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.73 billion during the second quarter of 2024. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 4.8% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.0% during the second quarter of 2024.

Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 14.8%, compared to 14.5% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the second quarter of 2025, we repurchased $800 million of our common stock (approximately 20 million shares at a weighted average price of $39.59). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program was $1.20 billion as of June 30, 2025. Since the resumption of our share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2023 through June 30, 2025, we have repurchased 79 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $44.38, for a total investment of $3.50 billion. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

During the second quarter of 2025 and through July 23, 2025, we purchased $179 million of SCL common stock (87 million shares at an average price of HKD 16.00), increasing the company's ownership percentage of SCL to 73.4% as of July 23, 2025.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share during the quarter. Our next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share will be paid on August 13, 2025, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on August 5, 2025.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of June 30, 2025 were $3.45 billion.

The company has access to $4.45 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit. As of June 30, 2025, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases, was $15.68 billion.

On May 6, 2025, the company issued, in an underwritten public offering, two series of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $1.50 billion, consisting of $1.0 billion of 5.625% Senior Notes due June 15, 2028 and $500 million of 6.000% Senior Notes due June 14, 2030. The net proceeds from the offering were used to redeem in full the outstanding amount of the $500 million 2.900% Senior Notes due June 25, 2025 and any accrued interest, and to pay transaction-related fees and expenses. The remaining proceeds are being used for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases.

Additionally, during the quarter, the company drew down HKD 12.75 billion (approximately $1.64 billion at exchange rates in effect at the time of the transaction) under the 2024 SCL Term Loan Facility, in which the proceeds, coupled with cash on hand, were used to redeem in full the outstanding principal amount of $1.63 billion of the 5.125% SCL Senior Notes due August 8, 2025 and any accrued interest.

The company drew down SGD 1.13 billion (approximately $848 million at exchange rates in effect at the time of the payment) on the 2025 Singapore Delayed Draw Term Facility to fund the payment for the land premium related to the Marina Bay Sands expansion project.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the second quarter totaled $286 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $138 million in Macao and $129 million at Marina Bay Sands.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within the company's second quarter 2025 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share" and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP financial measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their properties on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal repayments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.