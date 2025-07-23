Airbnb To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB ) today announced that the company's second quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The company's shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at .

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at .

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting . After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays, experiences, and services that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

