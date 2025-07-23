Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Industry Award, A National Recognition
The Top Workplaces program, now in its 17th year, is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a research-backed engagement survey. Winners are selected for their commitment to fostering workplace cultures where employees feel valued, connected, and empowered.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this national recognition because it comes directly from the voices of our teammates,” said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer at Oil-Dri Corporation of America.“At Oil-Dri, we strive to create an environment where everyone feels respected, supported, and empowered to make a difference. This award reflects the strong culture we've built together-grounded in our values, our people, and a shared commitment to long-term success.”
Oil-Dri's employee-first approach is embedded in its values and operations. Guided by the“WE CARE” principles-Work-Life Balance, Ethics, Communication, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence-the Company emphasizes open communication, continuous improvement, and a deep respect for every individual. With a legacy rooted in family and a focus on sustainable, long-term growth, Oil-Dri has cultivated a close-knit culture that brings teammates together across departments and generations.
ABOUT OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, please visit oildri.com.
