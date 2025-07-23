Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
| Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
| Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Core Revenue:
|Renewal Commissions(1)
|$
|23,119
|$
|20,591
|$
|40,071
|$
|36,552
|Renewal Royalty Fees(2)
|45,381
|36,828
|82,625
|65,881
|New Business Commissions(1)
|7,559
|6,682
|13,314
|12,363
|New Business Royalty Fees(2)
|7,820
|7,169
|14,749
|13,402
|Agency Fees(1)
|2,906
|2,137
|5,146
|4,048
|Total Core Revenue
|86,785
|73,407
|155,905
|132,246
|Cost Recovery Revenue:
|Initial Franchise Fees(2)
|1,247
|1,631
|2,589
|3,875
|Interest Income
|179
|244
|368
|494
|Total Cost Recovery Revenue
|1,426
|1,875
|2,957
|4,369
|Ancillary Revenue:
|Contingent Commissions(1)
|4,492
|2,209
|8,968
|4,877
|Other Franchise Revenues(2)
|1,324
|598
|1,781
|1,055
|Total Ancillary Revenue
|5,816
|2,807
|10,749
|5,933
|Total Revenues
|94,027
|78,088
|169,611
|142,548
|Operating Expenses:
|Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation
|44,372
|35,919
|86,470
|70,692
|General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment
|19,953
|16,855
|37,512
|33,688
|Bad debts
|550
|653
|957
|1,780
|Total
|64,875
|53,427
|124,939
|106,160
|Adjusted EBITDA
|29,152
|24,661
|44,672
|36,388
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|31
|%
|32
|%
|26
|%
|26
|%
|Interest expense
|(6,303
|)
|(1,982
|)
|(12,126
|)
|(3,469
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(2,782
|)
|(2,632
|)
|(5,452
|)
|(5,200
|)
|Tax (expense) benefit
|(1,889
|)
|(2,981
|)
|(202
|)
|5,587
|Equity-based compensation
|(6,016
|)
|(6,632
|)
|(12,253
|)
|(13,989
|)
|Impairment expense
|(4,694
|)
|-
|(4,694
|)
|(347
|)
|Other income (expense)
|815
|441
|983
|(6,286
|)
|Net Income
|$
|8,283
|$
|10,875
|$
|10,929
|$
|12,684
|Net Income Margin
|9
|%
|14
|%
|6
|%
|9
|%
|(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead's Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
|(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead's Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
| Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|92,388
|$
|54,280
|Restricted cash
|3,234
|3,693
|Commissions and agency fees receivable, net
|10,597
|31,375
|Receivable from franchisees, net
|11,323
|11,077
|Prepaid expenses
|17,626
|8,139
|Total current assets
|135,168
|108,564
|Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion
|3,082
|3,469
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|21,967
|24,101
|Right-of-use asset
|32,266
|37,420
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|30,329
|25,075
|Deferred income taxes, net
|207,521
|193,478
|Other assets
|6,254
|5,546
|Total assets
|$
|436,587
|$
|397,653
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|23,173
|$
|22,891
|Premiums payable
|3,234
|3,693
|Lease liability
|6,357
|6,535
|Contract liabilities
|3,478
|3,275
|Note payable
|3,000
|10,063
|Liabilities under tax receivable agreement
|6,993
|-
|Total current liabilities
|46,235
|46,457
|Lease liability, net of current portion
|51,925
|54,536
|Note payable, net of current portion
|289,777
|82,251
|Contract liabilities, net of current portion
|14,436
|15,191
|Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion
|164,808
|160,142
|Total liabilities
|567,181
|358,577
|Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 25,351 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 24,668 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|254
|247
|Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 12,207 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, 12,620 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|122
|126
|Additional paid in capital
|74,730
|58,917
|Accumulated deficit
|(153,695
|)
|(15,401
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|(78,589
|)
|43,889
|Non-controlling interests
|(52,005
|)
|(4,813
|)
|Total equity
|(130,594
|)
|39,076
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|436,587
|$
|397,653
.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP
This release includes certain financial performance measures that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as“non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.
These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:
- "Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies. "Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms. "Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Franchise Revenues. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, impairment expense, and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level. "Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management and our investors because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level. “Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses” is defined as total operating expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges. “Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation” is defined as Employee compensation and benefits (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before equity-based compensation. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash compensation charges. “General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment” is defined as general and administrative expenses (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before impairment expense. This measure is useful to management and our investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges.
While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company's industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.
The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Total Revenues
|$
|94,027
|$
|78,088
|$
|169,611
|$
|142,548
|Core Revenue:
|Renewal Commissions(1)
|$
|23,119
|$
|20,591
|$
|40,071
|$
|36,552
|Renewal Royalty Fees(2)
|45,381
|36,828
|82,625
|65,881
|New Business Commissions(1)
|7,559
|6,682
|13,314
|12,363
|New Business Royalty Fees(2)
|7,820
|7,169
|14,749
|13,402
|Agency Fees(1)
|2,906
|2,137
|5,146
|4,048
|Total Core Revenue
|86,785
|73,407
|155,905
|132,246
|Cost Recovery Revenue:
|Initial Franchise Fees(2)
|1,247
|1,631
|2,589
|3,875
|Interest Income
|179
|244
|368
|494
|Total Cost Recovery Revenue
|1,426
|1,875
|2,957
|4,369
|Ancillary Revenue:
|Contingent Commissions(1)
|4,492
|2,209
|8,968
|4,877
|Other Franchise Revenues(2)
|1,324
|598
|1,781
|1,055
|Total Ancillary Revenue
|5,816
|2,807
|10,749
|5,933
|Total Revenues
|$
|94,027
|$
|78,088
|$
|169,611
|$
|142,548
|(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|8,283
|$
|10,875
|$
|10,929
|$
|12,684
|Interest expense
|6,303
|1,982
|12,126
|3,469
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,782
|2,632
|5,452
|5,200
|Tax expense (benefit)
|1,889
|2,981
|202
|(5,587
|)
|Equity-based compensation
|6,016
|6,632
|12,253
|13,989
|Impairment expense
|4,694
|-
|4,694
|347
|Other (income) expense
|(815
|)
|(441
|)
|(983
|)
|6,286
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|29,152
|$
|24,661
|$
|44,672
|$
|36,388
|Net Income Margin(1)
|9
|%
|14
|%
|6
|%
|9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2)
|31
|%
|32
|%
|26
|%
|26
|%
|(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($8,283/$94,027) and ($10,875/$78,088) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($10,929/$169,611) and ($12,684/$142,548) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
|(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($29,152/$94,027), and ($24,661/$78,088) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($44,672/$169,611), and ($36,388/$142,548) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.
The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.32
|Add: equity-based compensation(1)
|0.16
|0.18
|0.33
|0.37
|Add: impairment expense(2)
|0.13
|-
|0.13
|0.01
|Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.70
|(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$6.0 million/(25.2 million + 12.3 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and [$6.6 million/ (24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$12.3 million/(25.0 million + 12.5 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and [$14.0 million/ (24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
|(2) Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$4.7 million/(25.2 million + 12.3 million)] for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and [$4.7 million/(25.0 million + 12.5 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$0.3 million/(24.9 million + 12.8 million)] for the six months ended June 30, 2024. No impairment was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
| Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured
|282
|253
|157
|Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured
|197
|164
|156
|Operating franchises < 1 year tenured
|95
|90
|89
|Operating franchises > 1 year tenured
|980
|1,013
|1,033
|Total Franchise Producers
|2,085
|2,092
|1,995
|QTD Corporate Agent Productivity < 1 Year(1)
|$
|18,612
|$
|12,787
|$
|21,338
|QTD Corporate Agent Productivity > 1 Year(1)
|$
|30,709
|$
|26,788
|$
|32,146
|QTD Franchise Productivity < 1 Year(2)
|$
|17,837
|$
|17,861
|$
|23,401
|QTD Franchise Productivity > 1 Year(2)
|$
|36,287
|$
|29,089
|$
|30,433
|Policies in Force
|1,793,000
|1,674,000
|1,588,000
|Client Retention
|84
|%
|84
|%
|84
|%
|Premium Retention
|95
|%
|98
|%
|99
|%
|QTD Written Premium (in thousands)
|$
|1,175,909
|$
|965,596
|$
|998,874
|Net Promoter Score ("NPS")
|84
|89
|91
|(1) - Corporate Productivity is New Business Production per Agent (Corporate): The New Business Revenue collected related to corporate sales, divided by the average number of full-time corporate sales agents for the same period. This calculation excludes interns, part-time sales agents and partial full-time equivalent sales managers.
|(2) - Franchise Productivity is New Business Production per Franchise: The gross commissions paid by Carriers and Agency Fees received related to policies in their first term sold by franchise sales agents, divided by the average number of franchises for the same period, prior to paying Royalty Fees to the Company.
