Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

– Total Written Premium increased 18% to $1.2 billion over the Prior-Year Period –

– Net Income of $8.3 million versus Net Income of $10.9 million a year ago –

– Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.2 million versus $24.7 million in the Prior-Year Period –

WESTLAKE, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights



Total Revenues grew 20% over the prior-year period to $94.0 million in the second quarter of 2025

Second quarter Core Revenues* of $86.8 million increased 18% over the prior-year period

Second quarter net income of $8.3 million decreased from net income of $10.9 million a year ago

EPS of $0.20 per share decreased from $0.25 in the prior-year period, and Adjusted EPS* of $0.49 per share increased 14% over the prior-year period

Net Income Margin for the second quarter was 9%

Adjusted EBITDA* of $29.2 million increased from $24.7 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* decreased versus the prior-year period to 31%

Total Written Premiums placed for the second quarter increased 18% over the prior-year period to $1.2 billion.

Policies in Force increased 13% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,793,000

Corporate agent headcount of 479 was up 53% compared to the prior-year period Total franchise producers of 2,085 increased 5% from the prior-year period

"We delivered another strong quarter result while making substantial investments in people and technology that are laying the foundation for significant transformation, efficiency and future growth," said Mark Miller, President and CEO. "In the second quarter we delivered premium growth of 18%, total revenue growth of 20%, core revenue growth of 18%, net income decline of 24% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% with net income margin of 9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%. We are adding productive capacity to our corporate and franchise networks in varied geographies, building new go-to-market motions through enterprise sales and partnerships, and developing new technologies to engage with clients and partners in the ways they find most optimal - be it through agent interaction or digitally direct. We continue our work to become the largest distributor of personal lines in our founder's life-time and I am extremely proud to be part of this incredible team executing towards that objective."

*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

For the second quarter of 2025, revenues were $94.0 million, an increase of 20% compared to the corresponding period in 2024. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other franchise revenues, were $86.8 million, a 18% increase from $73.4 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. During the quarter, we recovered $4.0 million of renewal commission and royalty fees, from an existing large carrier partner which raised the commission for all of their existing business with Goosehead. This increased commission rate should result in an ongoing benefit to our existing renewal book of approximately $1.5 million in the second half of the year. Core Revenue growth was driven by increased producer count, improved franchise productivity, client retention of 84%, and moderating premium rate increases. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 18% in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $78.4 million, up from $62.7 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses* for the second quarter of 2025 were $64.9 million, up 21% from $53.4 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits increased to $50.4 million from $42.6 million in the prior-year period. Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation* increased to $44.4 million from $35.9 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in corporate producers and our service and technology functions. Equity-based compensation decreased to $6.0 million for the period, compared to $6.6 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses increased to $24.6 million from $16.9 million in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment*, increased to $20.0 million from $16.9 million in the prior-year period. The increases were primarily due to investments in technology and systems to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience. Bad debt expense of $0.6 million decreased from $0.7 million in the prior-year period. During the second quarter, the Company identified three office leases that would be exited or subleased. As a result, the Company recorded impairment expense for the second quarter of 2025 of $4.7 million.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.3 million versus net income of $10.9 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the second quarter of 2025 were $0.20 and 9%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2025, which excludes equity-based compensation and impairment expense, was $0.49 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $29.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $24.7 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 31% decreased compared to the prior-year period.

*Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses; Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation; and General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment are non-GAAP measures. For the definition and reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure, see“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $92.4 million. We had an unused line of credit of $75.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $299.3 million as of June 30, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased and retired 6 thousand shares at an average share price of $94.51. As of June 30, 2025, $99.5 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization.

On July 9, 2025, the Company successfully completed the repricing of its existing $299.3 million term loan B maturing on January 8, 2032. The term loan facility will bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 3.00%, representing a 50 basis point reduction from the prior term loan interest rate

2025 Outlook

The Company's guidance for full year 2025 is as follows:



Total written premiums placed for 2025 are expected to be between $4.38 billion and $4.65 billion, representing growth of 15% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range. Total revenues for 2025 are expected to be between $350 million and $385 million, representing growth of 11% on the low end of the range to 22% on the high end of the range.

Conference Call Information

Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results.

To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link ), and you will be provided with the dial in details.

In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead's investor relations website at .

A webcast replay of the call will be available at for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may”,“might”,“will”,“should”,“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“predicts”,“projects”,“potential”,“outlook” or“continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Goosehead's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

Email: ... ; ... ;

PR Contact:

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: ... ; ...