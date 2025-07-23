Mobile Infrastructure Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
You are invited to participate in the Company's conference call hosted by senior management on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.
Q2 2025 Conference Call Date & Time:
Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Participants who wish to access the live conference call may do so by registering here . Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.
A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, or by registering here .
For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available in the“News & Events” section of the Investor Relations website under“IR Calendar” for one year.
About Mobile Infrastructure Corporation
Mobile Infrastructure Corporation, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, focuses on acquiring, owning, and optimizing parking facilities and related infrastructure, including parking lots, parking garages, and other parking structures throughout the United States. The Company was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index, reflecting its growing presence in the public markets. For more information, visit mobileit.com .
Contact:
Stephanie Hogue
President
646-471-0056
Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVIS IR Y Partners
212-750-5800
