Open Lending To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 6, 2025
The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at under the“Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 343-4136, or for international callers (203) 518-9843 using access code LENDING. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.
About Open Lending
Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit .
Contact information:
Investor Relations Inquiries:
