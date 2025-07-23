Pontera Applauds Texas Regulator's Best Practices On Data Aggregation And Held Away Asset Management

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera, the leading platform enabling secure management of held-away assets, today announced its strong support for the Texas State Securities Board's (TSSB) newly released best practices on data aggregation and third-party platforms. This development signals a growing alignment between innovative financial technology and regulatory priorities focused on investor protection and fiduciary responsibility.

"Pontera applauds The Texas State Securities Board for providing clear guidance that prioritizes investor choice and protections," said Ben White, Senior Director of Public Policy. "Pontera's technology is purpose-built to empower advisers to deliver comprehensive planning, while upholding the highest standards of security and transparency. We believe this guidance affirms the value of responsible innovation in financial services that benefits American workers."

Pontera supports advisers' efforts to align their practices with their regulators' expectations. TSSB's guidance provides clear steps advisers can take when using Pontera, including:



Engage in strong due diligence about Pontera's capabilities

Assess Pontera's industry-leading cybersecurity practices Maintain auditable records of activities performed on Pontera's platform

The market for 401(k) advice is growing quickly, as wealth management firms and 401(k) providers offer advisory services for many Americans' largest retirement assets. People routinely pay their 401(k) and managed account providers for personalized advice, but many want their own personal adviser to manage their accounts for them. Pontera breaks down these barriers, enabling people to have their own adviser manage their 401(k) account.

"TSSB is providing a model for guidance that supports advisers' ability to meet fiduciary standards when they select and use these tools. Financial advice is highly personal, and Pontera looks forward to working with regulators who support retirement savers seeking personalized advice," added White.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling their financial advisors to manage, rebalance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. The company's secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors deliver comprehensive investment management and improve financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Sarah Levine, [email protected]

SOURCE Pontera

