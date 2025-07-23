Equipifi Announces Two-Day Agenda For 2025 BNPL Summit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As the infrastructure powering BNPL for financial institutions, we're excited to showcase new innovations and exemplary bank BNPL programs at this year's event," said, co-founder and CEO of equipifi. "The growth of this industry is made possible by the institutions and technology providers joining the movement, and we are proud to be the trusted provider in this acceleration."

This year's agenda expands to include prominent BNPL thought leaders and solution providers who are actively driving industry research and innovation. Among the event's key participants is TransUnion . As a global authority in credit data and insights, TransUnion will deliver exclusive programming across both days of the summit, offering attendees actionable insights into how BNPL can elevate the banking experience.

"BNPL has become a permanent fixture in the modern payments ecosystem and will soon be an expected service from financial institutions," said Sean Flynn , Vice President, Card & Banking Business at TransUnion. "Community institutions are trusted by those they serve and are uniquely positioned to offer impactful, branded BNPL programs."

"BNPL is a powerful tool for expanding credit access and building financial wellness," said Laura Eufrasio, Director of Consumer Lending at TransUnion. "Its continued evolution presents new opportunities to better serve consumers and close gaps in financial inclusion."

Insights and Innovation in Buy Now, Pay Later is designed for banks and credit unions exploring or scaling their embedded BNPL offerings. The summit will be structured around two core focus areas:



Day 1 – BNPL Insights : Industry data, consumer trends, and strategies for adoption Day 2 – BNPL Innovation : Implementation case studies, credit impact analysis, and emerging use cases for pay later solutions

The event is free to attend for financial institutions. In addition to TransUnion, Velera, SWBC, and Jack Henry are also sponsors for this year's summit.

Register now at: equipifi/insights-and-innovation-registration-2025

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for financial institutions in the United States. This is a white label solution designed to align with consumer purchase habits, payment preferences, and financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with leading banking cores and digital banking platforms to deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU )

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

SOURCE equipifi