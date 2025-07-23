Sands Point Risk Announces Its Acquisition Of BRM Specialty Markets

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands Point Risk, a multi-program MGA platform backed by Avesi Partners, is pleased to announce its acquisition of BRM Specialty Markets, a leading medical stop-loss managing general underwriter based in Philadelphia. This acquisition combines the strengths of both organizations and marks a significant step forward in both companies' missions to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions across the insurance industry.

As a Sands Point Company, BRM will continue to operate independently under its established brand with its full founding leadership and team remaining in place, while gaining access to Sands Point's extensive resources and broader service capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome BRM to the Sands Point family and will benefit greatly from their exceptional team, deep domain expertise and the reputation and trust they have earned in the market," said Dennis Kearns, CEO of Sands Point Risk. "This is about growing together-supporting BRM's vision while delivering Sands Point's exceptional underwriting and service that our customers and partners have come to expect."

"BRM has been built on the foundation of strong relationships, customer service, and consistent results. Partnering with Sands Point allows BRM to propel our strategic vision to grow and scale, without changing the core of who we are, said Roman McDonald, Founder and Managing Partner of BRM.

About Sands Point Risk

Sands Point Risk is an insurance platform uniquely focused on supporting expanded opportunities for managing general underwriters across a spectrum of financial lines and property and casualty insurance offerings.

Sands Point Risk's mission is to empower businesses by addressing their risks, fostering their confidence, and allowing them to thrive. Led by an executive team with decades of experience in underwriting, claims, law, mergers & acquisitions, and insurance product development, we are committed to delivering exceptional underwriting and service for our clients' risk management needs.

About BRM

BRM is a Medical Stop Loss Managing General Underwriter that was founded by brokers/consultants for brokers/consultants. The BRM team understands the struggles that consultants and brokers face each day and provide underwriting solutions to help them gain and retain more clients. Their goal is to make stop-loss placement as easy and efficient as possible while providing a competitive and sustainable option for a long-term partnership. They work with A-rated carrier partners that support their business philosophy and approach to the marketplace.

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners, with offices in Stamford, CT and Richmond, VA, is a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle market privately held and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare services and business & financial services. With over $2 billion of committed capital, Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi's goal is to collaborate with families, founders and executives to accelerate growth and expansion while positioning the businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value.

SOURCE Sands Point Risk Agency LLC

