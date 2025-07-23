YMCA Of The USA Taps Greg Waibel As New Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the nearly 2,600 Ys across the country, will welcome Greg Waibel as its new Chief Operating Officer next month. In this role, Waibel will oversee Y-USA's finance, technology and human resources functions, and the network of staff and partners responsible for providing services and support to YMCAs.

Waibel joins Y-USA after four-and-a-half years as President and CEO of the YMCA of Honolulu, where he led the organization through a period of recovery and then significant growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously spent 15 years with the YMCA association now known as YMCA of the North in Minnesota, concluding his tenure as COO after also serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Operations. Before starting his career in the Y, Waibel spent 13 years in the private sector in various leadership roles, including four years leading South American operations for an international company specializing in environmentally sustainable products.

“Greg is a proven and respected leader in the YMCA Movement. He brings to Y-USA strong financial acumen, extensive and diverse operations experience and a deep commitment to the Y's mission and values,” said Suzanne McCormick, Y-USA President and CEO.“He is a smart, thoughtful and empathetic leader, and I know he will be a great addition to our team.”

Waibel earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

...