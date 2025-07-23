Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Training On Hepatitis B Virus Vaccination


The Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Red Sea Region organized training on Hepatitis B vaccination for 70 members of its branch office. The training took place in the port city of Assab on 18 and 19 July.

Dr. Ali Halo, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, stated that the training aimed to enhance understanding of the Hepatitis B vaccination program, which is set to be implemented nationwide.

The meeting included extensive discussions on the upcoming vaccination campaign, which will be conducted in collaboration with various partners.

