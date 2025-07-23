Message From The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On The National Day Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of their National Day.
This momentous day marks not only the birth of modern Egypt's sovereignty but also a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of freedom, resilience, and self-determination that continues to inspire the entire African continent.
Egypt has long played a central role in shaping Africa's destiny-historically, politically, and intellectually. As a founding Member State of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), Egypt has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of Pan-Africanism, unity, and regional integration.
Today, we celebrate Egypt's contributions to peace and security, education, science, innovation, infrastructure, and continental diplomacy. The African Union greatly values Egypt's leadership in key continental initiatives and its active engagement in the realization of Agenda 2063- our shared vision for a united, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.
Happy National Day!Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment