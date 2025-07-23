403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Red Sea Access Dispute Pushes Horn Of Africa Toward Renewed Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Leaders across the volatile Horn of Africa are warning that conflict may be imminent. Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Tigray find themselves at odds once again, with disputes rooted in trade and territory.
Ethiopia, home to 126 million people, loses more than $1 billion every year paying Djibouti for access to the sea. Since Eritrea's independence in 1993, Ethiopia has had no coast of its own.
Ethiopian leaders say having direct access to Eritrea's port of Assab is necessary to grow their economy and avoid heavy dependence on neighbors. They claim international law supports their right to use a port, as do figures from the UN's maritime guidelines.
Eritrea, meanwhile, refuses. Its president calls Ethiopia 's requests“provocations” and keeps military forces on alert. Eritrea requires national service from almost all adults, ensuring a large and ready army.
State statements accuse Ethiopia of being influenced by outside forces and warn of defending its land at any cost. Tigray, the northern region in Ethiopia, suffered catastrophic losses during the 2020-2022 civil war with over half a million dead and nearly a million still displaced.
After the war, the peace deal between the federal government and Tigray 's former rulers left Eritrea out, adding to suspicion. Now, Tigray is divided.
Some leaders side with the central government, while others lean toward Eritrea. Rival groups continue to arm themselves, causing clashes and new instability.
All sides admit that the current situation threatens more than peace. Investors are wary, local businesses struggle, and farmers fear another round of violence as the rainy season begins.
With nearly 10% of the world's shipping passing by these coasts, trouble here could affect global trade prices and supply lines. Official statements from both Ethiopia and Eritrea show little willingness to compromise.
Each government blames the other for stirring tensions and both ramp up their militaries near the border. The risk is clear: the fight for control of trade routes and ports could again drag millions deeper into crisis, slow economic recovery, and unsettle a region critical to Africa's link with world markets.
This standoff is about who controls the doors to trade and who pays the real price when diplomacy breaks down-a warning that matters from local villages to global companies.
Ethiopia, home to 126 million people, loses more than $1 billion every year paying Djibouti for access to the sea. Since Eritrea's independence in 1993, Ethiopia has had no coast of its own.
Ethiopian leaders say having direct access to Eritrea's port of Assab is necessary to grow their economy and avoid heavy dependence on neighbors. They claim international law supports their right to use a port, as do figures from the UN's maritime guidelines.
Eritrea, meanwhile, refuses. Its president calls Ethiopia 's requests“provocations” and keeps military forces on alert. Eritrea requires national service from almost all adults, ensuring a large and ready army.
State statements accuse Ethiopia of being influenced by outside forces and warn of defending its land at any cost. Tigray, the northern region in Ethiopia, suffered catastrophic losses during the 2020-2022 civil war with over half a million dead and nearly a million still displaced.
After the war, the peace deal between the federal government and Tigray 's former rulers left Eritrea out, adding to suspicion. Now, Tigray is divided.
Some leaders side with the central government, while others lean toward Eritrea. Rival groups continue to arm themselves, causing clashes and new instability.
All sides admit that the current situation threatens more than peace. Investors are wary, local businesses struggle, and farmers fear another round of violence as the rainy season begins.
With nearly 10% of the world's shipping passing by these coasts, trouble here could affect global trade prices and supply lines. Official statements from both Ethiopia and Eritrea show little willingness to compromise.
Each government blames the other for stirring tensions and both ramp up their militaries near the border. The risk is clear: the fight for control of trade routes and ports could again drag millions deeper into crisis, slow economic recovery, and unsettle a region critical to Africa's link with world markets.
This standoff is about who controls the doors to trade and who pays the real price when diplomacy breaks down-a warning that matters from local villages to global companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment