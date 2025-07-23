Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama's 2025 Comeback: Canal Profits And Exports Fuel Steady Growth


(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama's official data shows its economy grew 2.95% in May 2025 and 5.6% for the first quarter, driven by strong performance in logistics, exports, and infrastructure.

The National Institute of Statistics and Census reports most growth came from Panama Canal tolls, which jumped 43.6% as shipping traffic recovered. Port activity increased, and more goods moved through public transport and international cargo routes.

Retail sales picked up. New car sales and fuel consumption led to better numbers for local businesses. Exports of bananas, shrimp, and fish rose sharply-by up to 50% compared to last year-even as part of traditional agriculture and free zone trade slowed down due to global market shifts.

Construction grew thanks to more government projects like new bridges and Metro lines, while private-sector building showed weaker demand. Financial services kept steady.

Banks expanded lending and deposits, helping keep the core of the service-based economy strong and stable. Panama avoided big price jumps, with low inflation at 0.7%, allowing for a stable business environment and predictable costs.



While logistics, finance, and public works created more jobs, agriculture and factory work lagged behind. Government data sets the average minimum wage at around $636 a month.
Panama's Economy Set to Grow 4% in 2025
GDP should reach $88 billion by year-end, with full-year growth possibly hitting 4%-outpacing most of Latin America, according to estimates from Panama's statistics institute and central bank.

Despite last year's drought pressures and a shrinking mining sector, Panama's recovery rests on its Canal, ports, and ability to move goods efficiently.

Investors remain interested because Panama still offers reliable logistics, an open economy, and stable regulations in a region facing uncertainty. The country's challenge remains to make sure future gains reach all workers, not just the fastest-growing sectors.

Official sources used: Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censo de Panamá; Contraloría General de la República de Panamá; Banco Central de Panamá. All economic data and figures cited are directly from these institutions, with no speculation or fabrication.

