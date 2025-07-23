Optical Illusion: This Puzzle Will Test Your Observation Skills To The Limit. Can You Find The Odd Word Out?
Also read: Wordle Today: Puzzle #1495 had players stumped; can you guess the answer?Optical illusion: Spot the hidden 'glass'
The photo contains a grid, with the word grass repeating in all cells except one. Your task is to find the odd word out in less than 10 seconds. The key to solving this brain teaser is to divide the grid into smaller parts and look carefully at each section. If you are too quick in glancing through the cells, you will miss out on the hidden word- glass.
Also read: Optical illusion: Do you have good observation? Test by finding a second hidden dog in this imageOptical illusion: How to solve this brain teaser
Take a look at the bottom of the table and move your eyes from the last row to the top one. This will help you find the word quickly. Hint: Check the sixth column. The word 'glass' is hiding there.
Your brain could skip over the odd word since it is similar to the word grass, with just one letter different. In such cases, the brain often jumps ahead and repeats a pattern, assuming that things will be the same. However, this can lead to optical illusions and misinterpretations.Optical illusion: What's the answer
The answer can be found in the third row from the bottom. Look at the sixth column from the left in that row. You will find the hidden word.
Optical illusions like this help you engage your brain and focus on out-of-the-box solutions. They can also improve your attention span.FAQsWhat is the puzzle about?
People need to find the word glass in a grid full of the word grass.How can you solve optical illusions?
There are several tips. You can solve optical illusions by stepping back to look at the bigger picture or breaking the image into smaller parts to focus on the area.Are optical illusions useful?
Yes, they can help improve cognitive functions and engage the brain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment