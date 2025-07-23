Famiangi, Mizoram's Oldest Woman, Passes Away At The Age Of 117 - Here's What Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) Famiangi, who is believed to be the oldest woman in Mizoram, passed away at the age of 117 years at her home in the Northeastern state's Pangkhua village in southern Lawngtlai district.

She breathed her last on Tuesday morning, July 23.

What led to Famiangi's death?

Famiangi was known for her remarkable health and spirit. In the last few months, however, her health started deteriorating due to age-related ailments, with her condition worsening in July.

Despite receiving dedicated home care from her family, she peacefully passed away at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, reported The Assam Tribune.

Mizoram's oldest woman had also cast her vote in the 2023 Mizoram State Assembly Elections, for which she was honoured with a certificate by the State Election Commission.

Famiangi's family

According to records maintained by local community leaders, Famiangi was born in 1908 to late Huathmung and Suisung. She was married to the Heinawna, with whom she had eight children.

Spanning a life that witnessed the transition from colonial rule to modern India, Famiangi saw more than a century of change-leaving behind a family of 51 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren, reported The Assam Tribune.

World's oldest marathon dies after accident

A few days ago, Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner tragically passed away in a hit-and-run case .

The incident occurred on July 15, while the marathon runner was crossing the road in his village of Beas, Punjab.

Fauja Singh was 114 years old.

In the 1990s, the marathon runner moved to England to live with one of his sons. At the age of 89 years, he made a remarkable return to running, participating in international marathons in his age category.

Fauja Singh was laid to rest with full state honours. Following his death, the body was kept in a glass casket with his photograph beside it to allow the people to take a last look at the running legend and pay their last respects.

Later, his body was carried in a decked-up hearse to the cremation ground.