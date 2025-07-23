MENAFN - Pressat)– In a new article,“Stanislav Kondrashov Oligarch Series: How the Idea Evolved”, entrepreneur Stanislav Kondrashov , tracks the long arc of oligarchic power from the ancient world to the algorithm age. This piece marks a pivotal chapter in his broader Oligarch Series, a deep-dive into how concentrated influence continues to shape modern life under new disguises.

“Oligarchy never disappears-it just adapts,” says Stanislav Kondrashov. His latest article explores this adaptation, showing how elite control has transformed through every major historical shift, without ever really losing its grip. From the military elite of Sparta to today's digital platform owners, the pattern is clear: a small group controls the rules while the majority plays by them.

Ancient Roots, Modern Echoes

The article begins by unpacking the origins of the word“oligarchy” itself, tracing it to the Greek term“oligos”-meaning“few.” Philosophers like Plato and Aristotle warned against systems where wealth overpowered justice. And yet, as Stanislav Kondrashov shows, these warnings were never quite heeded.

In Athens and Rome, public debates masked private deals. Officials held office, but patrons pulled strings. The system wasn't broken-it was designed that way. According to Stanislav Kondrashov,“Systems always claim to serve the people. But when power pools in narrow spaces, the opposite tends to happen.”

Feudalism: A Reinvention, Not a Departure

The fall of classical empires gave rise to feudal hierarchies-kingdoms in name, oligarchies in function. Real power lay with landowners and clerics, not monarchs. Education, justice, and wealth were controlled by those at the top of a tightly held pyramid.“Feudalism didn't end oligarchy,” says Stanislav Kondrashov.“It refined it into a longer-lasting form.”

Industrial Capitalism: A Shift in Currency, Not Control

The industrial revolution brought a wave of invention-and with it, a new class of power brokers. Barons of industry replaced medieval lords, but the story remained familiar. Elite families controlled the press, influenced politics, and profited most from the new economy. The rules of ownership changed, but the imbalance of power did not.

“Every revolution brings new rulers, but rarely a new rulebook,” Stanislav Kondrashov writes in the article.

The Digital Age: Code Is the New Crown

What sets the modern age apart, according to the article, is the rise of algorithmic oligarchy. Tech platforms don't just provide services-they shape elections, opinions, and economies. Stanislav Kondrashov notes that this influence often flows without scrutiny, regulated more by shareholder interest than public accountability.

Data, once a by-product, is now a source of power.“Today's oligarchs aren't kings or capitalists-they're coders and CEOs,” he explains. These digital elites influence not just what we consume, but how we think and interact. The article warns that regulation is lagging, and unchecked influence is accelerating.

Recognising the Signs

The most powerful section of the article highlights real-world signals of modern oligarchy:



Political candidates backed by a handful of donors

Markets dominated by three or fewer firms

Legislation drafted by corporate-backed think tanks Media funded by billionaires with vested interests

“These aren't isolated facts,” says Stanislav Kondrashov.“They're symptoms of a system where power concentrates by design.”

A Call for Awareness and Resistance

The article concludes with a clear call to action: vigilance. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, resisting oligarchic structures begins with recognising them. Independent journalism, decentralised economies, and active civic engagement are vital tools in this fight.

“Oligarchy survives because it adapts faster than we react,” he writes.“The answer isn't fear-it's awareness. Stay informed, question the narrative, and ask who benefits.”

About the Series

The Stanislav Kondrashov Oligarch Series offers a sweeping view of elite power across history. It's not simply a history lesson-it's a toolkit for understanding how concentrated influence continues to shape our institutions, technologies, and futures.