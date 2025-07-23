KYGO: BACK AT THE BOWL TRAILER AND POSTER DEBUT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Directed by Grammy®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Sam Wrench ("Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," "Billie Eilish Live at the O2"), the concert film delivers remixed and remastered soundscapes, complemented by breathtaking visuals that capture the energy of the full-house performance. The cinematic experience features extended imagery and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, all filmed in 8K with 18 cameras to fully take advantage of the 270-degree SCREENX format.

KYGO: BACK AT THE BOWL will debut at cinemas worldwide in all formats including PLF, 4DX, SCREENX and 2D screens. SCREENX enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the auditorium's surrounding walls on the left and right sides. This premium 270-degree panoramic display amplifies visuals and fully immerses audiences in a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience making viewers feel like they are right there in the crowd. 4DX incorporates more than 21 different environmental effects, such as motion, vibration, water, wind, lightning, and scents, perfectly synchronized with the music and on-screen action for the ultimate concert experience.

"I'm so excited for fans to experience the magic of last fall's Hollywood Bowl show in this immersive SCREENX and 4DX experience," said Kygo.

The concert showcases Kygo and featured artists performing hits from across his career including "Higher Love" and "It Ain't Me", and includes guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner Ryan Tedder for the first-ever live performance of their song "Chasing Paradise"; Ava Max, who performs alongside Kygo for a live performance of their hit song "Whatever," off Kygo's new self-titled album; Zara Larsson, performing alongside Kygo for a live performance of their song "Like It Is"; as well as Calum Scott, Justin Jesso, Parson James, & more.

Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America said, "We're proud to collaborate with Sam Wrench and Kygo's team at Palm Tree Pictures on this incredible concert film. The energy of a live show is truly unparalleled, and the panoramic visuals of SCREENX's 270-degree format brings that atmosphere to life. It's a cinematic event fans won't want to miss and can only be experienced in theaters, including PLFs, 4DX, SCREENX, and 2D Cinemas."

Production companies include Wrench's Next of Kin Content, an EverWonder Studio company; CJ 4DPLEX; and Palm Tree Pictures, Kygo and longtime manager Myles Shear's new film and TV production arm. Executive producers include Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, Myles Shear, Mike Hoerner, and Sarah Lieberman for Palm Tree Pictures; Mike Antinoro for Next of Kin; and Jun Bang, Don Savant, Paul Hyo Kim, and Greg Drobnick and for CJ 4DPLEX.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, and London. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

