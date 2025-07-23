403
Axicom Launches Global Creative Studio
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Axicom has launched a Global Studio, headquartered in London, to unify its creative services offering and streamline how creative work is developed and delivered across the WPP agency's international network.
The Global Studio brings together creative talent from Axicom's 14 offices across the UK, Europe, the US and Latin America into a single team, with creative“centres of excellence” in the UK, San Francisco and San Paulo.
The studio will be led by Sam Stocking, based in London, who joined Axicom as head of studio in February from Hanover , as part of an expansion of its creative team and the introduction of its“calculated bravery” approach.
Axicom EMEA president Isobel Coney told PRovoke Media: "Frankly, the old rules of creative services are obsolete. In this interconnected era, true impact comes from breaking down barriers, not reinforcing them. Our new Global Studio is a testament to Axicom's 'Futurists, Not Followers' ethos and the very definition of 'calculated bravery.'
"This isn't just about having a global footprint; it's about leveraging a dynamic, integrated ecosystem that delivers innovation at an unprecedented pace. We're empowering our teams to craft campaigns that don't just resonate globally, but deeply connect with local hearts and minds, ensuring authentic, powerful engagement. This is the strategic advantage our clients need to not just compete, but to lead in today's relentlessly complex communications arena."
Stocking said the Global Studio would ensure“deep cultural intelligence and localized creative brilliance for campaigns that resonate globally and locally.”. He added:“In today's dynamic tech communications landscape, the ability to innovate rapidly and fearlessly is paramount.
“The Global Studio is the embodiment of our commitment to calculated bravery. We're combining strategic foresight with bold creative execution to deliver work that not only cuts through the noise but sets new benchmarks across diverse markets and platforms.”
Axicom has introduced a new operational model for the studio to remove financial barriers to global creative work: client teams can now engage the studio for creative development, scoping, and proposal support without the constraints of agency P&Ls.
The offering includes project management, design and art direction, copywriting, film production, digital development, and immersive experiential work.
Stocking said:“The Global Studio represents our conviction that the most effective creative work emerges when we dismantle traditional silos. By unifying our exceptional creative talent across markets and removing financial obstacles to exploration, we're empowering our teams to develop ideas that are both strategically astute and creatively audacious.”
