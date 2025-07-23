JVR Ventures Inc. Terminates Agreement For Qualifying Transaction
The Corporation will continue pursuing other acquisition opportunities.
About JVR Ventures Inc.
JVR is a CPC governed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. JVR's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.
