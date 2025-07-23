Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

JVR Ventures Inc. Terminates Agreement For Qualifying Transaction


2025-07-23 03:12:42
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - JVR Ventures Inc. (TSXV: JVR.P) (" JVR " or the " Corporation ") announces that further to its news release dated March 25, 2025, JVR has terminated the Agreement with Luna Energy Ltd. on July 22, 2025 as the Proposed Transaction has not sufficiently advanced within the expected timelines, and as such, the Proposed Transaction, which was meant to constitute JVR's Qualifying Transaction under TSX Venture Exchange policies, will not proceed.

The Corporation will continue pursuing other acquisition opportunities.

About JVR Ventures Inc.

JVR is a CPC governed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. JVR's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative.

MENAFN23072025004218003983ID1109838986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search