Alpha Exploration Ltd. Announces Closing Of Private Placement Financing

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, on July 15, 2025, it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units in the capital of the Corporation ("") of up to $6,000,000 at a purchase price of $0.70 per Unit (the ""). The total aggregate gross proceeds of raised under the Offering was $3,196,000. The principal use of the proceeds of the Offering will be for funding ongoing exploration work on the Kerkasha Project in Eritrea, operating and administrative expenses, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering was originally announced and extended in the press releases on March 21, 2025, and May 15, 2025.

Each Unit consists of one ordinary share of the Corporation (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.05 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Shares and Warrants issued in connection with the Offering and the Shares underlying the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of completion of the Offering, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Certain Insiders of the Corporation (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) may participate in the Offering. The participation of Insiders in the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Corporation intends on relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves the related parties, will not exceed $2,500,000.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") provided conditional acceptance of the Offering on March 25, 2025. Final acceptance of the Offering is subject to Exchange approval.

About Alpha Exploration Ltd.

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries across its 100% owned, large (514 km2 ) Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Corporation has also advanced the Aburna Gold Prospect, the Tolegimja VMS Copper-Zinc-Gold Prospect and over 17 other gold prospects since listing in 2021.

The Corporation is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with long track records of establishing, building and successfully exiting a number of world class gold and base metals discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.