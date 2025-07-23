Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Provides Update On The Presence Of Critical Minerals


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) has submitted some core samples from the drilling done on the Morrison Project for analysis to confirm the presence of Critical Minerals.

Results of the analysis is expected within a month.

It must be understood that no work has been done to determine if these elements are present in a commercially recoverable form. It is not possible at this time to indicate whether the presence of these elements adds significant value to the orebody.

