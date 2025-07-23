Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Extradites Kazakh Citizen Wanted For Serious Crimes


2025-07-23 03:11:27
The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has approved the extradition of Darin Alislamovich Suyunov, a citizen of Kazakhstan born on May 28, 1999, who was internationally wanted for multiple serious crimes in his home country, Azernews reports.

According to the official statement, the request from the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan was granted in accordance with the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Matters dated October 7, 2002.

Suyunov was identified in Azerbaijan in January 2025, where he had been the subject of an international search. He faced charges in Kazakhstan for robbery, kidnapping, premeditated murder, and theft, allegedly committed by a group acting in premeditated conspiracy. Following his identification, Azerbaijani authorities imposed a preventive detention measure.

The extradition was carried out with the accused being escorted by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, and he was officially handed over to Kazakhstan's authorized body.

