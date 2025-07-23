Ukrainian Delegation Meets With Erdogan Ahead Of Istanbul Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We conveyed greetings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. We expressed our gratitude to Turkey and President Erdogan for their consistent political and security support for Ukraine throughout the full-scale war with Russia. We also coordinated our positions ahead of today's meeting in Istanbul between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations," the post reads.

Yermak also expressed appreciation for Turkey's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations and to support diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"We discussed the security situation, regional stability challenges, and the prospects for further defense cooperation between our countries. We are grateful to Turkey and the Turkish people for their steadfast position," Yermak said.

The Ukrainian delegation also held meetings with Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.

"A constructive conversation -- we appreciate the opportunity to engage," Yermak added.

A meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations is set to take place today in Istanbul. The agenda includes the return of prisoners of war and abducted Ukrainian children, as well as preparations for a potential summit between the two countries' leaders to bring the war to an end.

Photo credit: Andriy Yermak / Telegram