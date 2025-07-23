Kravchenko Believes Law On NABU, SAPO Powers Will Not Harm Dialogue With Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He expressed this opinion during a press briefing on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding international organizations and our foreign relations, yesterday, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the head of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and I met with representatives of the G7, as well as a representative of the EU delegation. During a closed meeting, we briefed them on the progress of pre-trial investigations and the facts established [regarding certain NABU employees]. The ambassadors understood that the investigations are being conducted objectively, and they had no further concerns regarding the SBU, SBI, or the Prosecutor General's Office," Kravchenko said.

According to him, an agreement was reached on continued cooperation. He also noted that the British Embassy had extended an invitation for a follow-up meeting.

"I believe our dialogue with international partners is strong. I don't think it will deteriorate, because everything is transparent and clear, and all institutions continue to function," he said.

Commenting on the issue of establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, Kravchenko noted that two thematic meetings with international partners had already taken place.

"We've also agreed with the G7 ambassadors to hold a meeting on the Special Tribunal in August," he added.

He stated that a meeting with EU ambassadors is planned in the near future.

"We are preparing thoroughly and fulfilling our international obligations to harmonize national legislation with that of the European Union, particularly in relation to launching the work of the Special Tribunal in the future," he said.

Kravchenko also expressed hope that Ukraine will participate fully in the tribunal's work, provide all necessary evidence and materials, and did not rule out his own involvement.

"I would be honored to represent Ukraine's interests at a tribunal prosecuting Russia for this war. If given the opportunity, I would gladly accept and do my utmost to present Ukraine's case and the supporting evidence with dignity," he said.

When asked about the European Commission's concerns over the situation with NABU and SAPO, Kravchenko clarified that the discussion during the previous day's meetings focused primarily on investigative procedures, decisions in criminal proceedings, and NABU staff.

He noted that the ambassadors understood that the adopted law was not within the purview of his office, but rather a matter for the Verkhovna Rada, and that they intend to hold consultations and meetings regarding the legislation.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAPO.

The law, in particular, grants the prosecutor general access to all NABU cases and the authority to grant such access to any other prosecutor. It also gives the prosecutor general the power to issue binding instructions to NABU detectives and, if ignored, to reassign cases to other agencies. The prosecutor general is also authorized to close investigations at the request of the defense team and to independently resolve jurisdictional disputes and sign indictments against top officials.

