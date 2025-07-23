Ukrainian Delegation In Istanbul To Insist On Leaders' Meeting Source
"The main topic of discussion is a possible meeting of the leaders. For Ukraine, this is the top priority and most important issue, because we understand that such a meeting could result in truly meaningful steps toward peace," the source said.
The source also noted that the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Turkey prepared to pursue three key objectives.
"Ukraine is ready to continue prisoner exchanges and for the return of children. It is ready for a full and lasting ceasefire and for a meeting between the leaders. Our position is constructive, and everything will depend on whether Russia has stopped speaking the language of ultimatums, whether it is ready to take a constructive approach, and whether it is prepared to commit to the same things Ukraine is ready for," the source said.Read also: Zelensky approves Ukrainian delegation for Istanbul talks
A meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams is scheduled for the evening of July 23 in Istanbul. Prior to this, the Ukrainian delegation met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
