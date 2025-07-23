War Update: 72 Clashes On Frontline, Fighting Ongoing In Six Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in an operational update as of 16:00 on Wednesday, July 23, according to Ukrinform.

From their territory, Russian forces carried out artillery strikes on the settlements of Velykyi Prykil, Sosnivka, Malushyne, Popivka, Korenok, and Khliborob in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , the Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, while three clashes are still ongoing. Russian troops in these areas dropped 11 guided aerial bombs today and conducted 207 shellings, five of which were with multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , four combat clashes took place near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Dvorichna, with another battle ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attempted seven assaults throughout the day in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Zahryzove, and Novoplatonivka. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four attacks, with three still in progress.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian defenders fought off 14 Russian offensive attempts near Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Serednie, Shandryholove, Dronivka, and Shypylivka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians launched one attack near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces attempted 26 advances throughout the day near Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and Novoukrainka, as well as toward Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, and Sukhetske. Five clashes are still underway.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Russian invaders attacked five times near Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , Russian troops did not carry out assaults, but did conduct airstrikes on Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to advance toward Ukrainian defensive positions.

In other sectors along the frontline, the situation remained largely unchanged.

